Julianne Hough Shares Behind The Scenes ‘AGT’ Photos After Giving Singer Luke Islam The Golden Buzzer

Julianne Hough is sharing her Golden Buzzer moment with fans!

On yesterday’s episode of America’s Got Talent, Hough was the last judge on the panel who had yet to give out her Golden Buzzer. When 12-year-old Luke Islam walked on the stage, he told Hough that she was his favorite judge “because me and my sister have been following you and your brother (Derek Hough) dancing for a long time.” He then confessed he would love to be a Broadway star in the future before belting out “She Used to Be Mine” from the musical Waitress. After the show-stopping performance, not only did Islam receive a standing ovation from the audience, he also got one from all four judges before a teary-eyed Julianne spoke to him.

“I’m extremely flattered that you would even look up to my brother and I with a voice like that, with an energy like that, because you have such talent and grace. You have something so special.”

“I believe that not only are you going to become a star and get your dreams to come true and I don’t think you have to wait that much longer because …” she said before hitting the Golden Buzzer button.

And more celebrations were in order after the show, with Hough taking to Instagram to share a series of behind the scenes photos of her and Luke after the show. The first image in the series shows Hough and Luke standing together. Both are all smiles with the former Dancing With the Stars judge wrapping her arm around the singer and smiling big for the camera. She looks gorgeous in a sequined dress, wearing her short blonde tresses down and waved.

In the cute shot, Islam is also all smiles, rocking a maroon colored t-shirt and a black leather jacket on top. The next snapshot in the series shows Hough giving Islam a big hug and once again, the pair were all smiles for the cute photo. In the last image, the judge and singer duo give each other high fives and it’s safe to say that the series of photos have earned Julianne plenty of attention with over 67,000 likes in addition to 240-plus comments.

While some followers commented on the photo to let Julianne know that she looks amazing, countless others chimed in on the post to say that they’re big fans of Luke.

“Gosh you are just so incredibly beautiful inside and out,” one follower wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“AMAZING CHILD! SO GLAD YOU GIVE HIM THE SPECIAL GIFT,” another Instagrammer raved.

“One of my favorite #agt moments!!!,” one more user gushed.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday evenings on NBC.