Megan Rapinoe Says Entire Team Has Declined Trump’s Invitation To White House, Accepts Invitation To Congress

'I think everybody is with me. We don’t want to go to the White House,' Rapinoe said.

Megan Rapinoe has made it official, probably: the World Cup-winning United States Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT), of which she is a co-captain, will not be meeting with Donald Trump at the White House, Yahoo Sports reports. Instead, they’ve accepted Chuck Schumer and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ separate invitations to Congress, at an unspecified date in the future.

For decades, it’s been a tradition for the POTUS to invite the winners of major sports championships, such as the World Series or the Super Bowl, to the White House after their championship. For this year’s world championship-winning USWNT, however, the discussion about the post-championship visit began long before they even won. That’s because a months-old video surfaced in which Megan Rapinoe said she wouldn’t be going to “the f**king White House” to meet with Donald Trump if the team won and they were invited.

Trump first said that Megan should think about winning before discussing visiting with the POTUS afterwards, and then said the team would be invited, win-or-lose. Since then, Megan (as well as teammates Ali Krieger and Alex Morgan) have made it clear that they (that is, those three women) wouldn’t be going. The rest of the team, however, had been silent.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rapinoe seemed to suggest that the rest of her team is with her in skipping the White House invitation.

“I think everybody is with me. We don’t want to go to the White House,” she said.

At this point it bears noting that, of the 23 women who make up the roster of the USWNT, only three of them have actually, officially and on-the-record, said that they wouldn’t be going to the White House. The other 20 have not, as of this writing, said a word about it.

While brushing off the White House, Megan said that the women have accepted another invitation to Washington from another politician: the team has accepted New York Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer’s invitation to the Senate chambers in the Capitol. Schumer himself tweeted that the team had accepted the invitation, and that his people would be getting down to business of putting a schedule in place.

Loading...

I heard Megan Rapinoe @mPinoe—one of the #USWNT’s co-captains and stars of the tournament—has accepted my invitation to come to the Senate to celebrate their World Cup victory. I’m looking forward to scheduling a time when these inspiring women can come to the nation’s capital. pic.twitter.com/Ne0cziZQdm — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 9, 2019

The women have also been invited to the House side. As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, in late June freshman New York Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez invited Rapinoe and her team to be her guests in Congress at some unspecified point in the future. “Consider it done,” Rapinoe replied.