Watch USWNT World Cup Parade Live Stream: The Women USA Soccer Celebrate Their Championship In Style

Wednesday morning will see the women of the United States National Team celebrate their World Cup championship with a ticker-tape parade in New York City, according to CBS Sports. The United States secured their victory on Sunday as they defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the final, and since they returned to home soil on Monday, the stars of the team have been making the rounds in the media ahead of their big parade down Manhattan’s Canyon of Heroes.

A ticker-tape parade is unique in comparison to other victory parades in that it is usually held in highly urbanized areas with the route surrounded by tall buildings. Workers in the buildings would tear up paper, or in more modern times simply use confetti, and make it rain down upon the parading team from high above.

This will be the second time the United States Women’s Team will descend upon New York City after celebrating in the same manner in 2015. With the profile of the team even larger than it was four years ago, it is expected that today’s parade will see a jump in attendance beyond the already impressive 2015 crowd.

According to a report by CBS New York, fans from across the nation have been arriving in New York City and spending time around the hotel the women are currently staying in, hoping for the opportunity to meet their heroes.

Soccer fan and 9-year-old Anais Biggers told CBS New York,“Seeing how good they are makes me feel like I can work much harder to get to that level [in soccer].”

The festivities are scheduled to launch at 9:30 a.m. with the planned route going along New York City’s Canyon of Heroes along Broadway from Battery Park to City Hall. Those interested in viewing the event can follow along on CBS Sports HQ.

The victory parade is only the beginning of the American women’s celebration of their fourth World Cup, two more than any other nation. After a brief hiatus, the team will embark on a victory tour of sorts that will see them compete in friendlies across the United States, starting in August in Pasadena, California.

While the parade marks a massive victory, the United States Women’s team still has another fight on their hands as they battle for equal pay.

Speaking on the issue, midfielder Kelley O’Hara said, “I think that this win changes the conversation [from] ‘do we deserve it’ to OK, how are we actually going to get the action? What are we going to see from FIFA, from U.S. soccer, from the sponsors?”