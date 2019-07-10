Meghan Markle’s TV Husband Reveals Details Of How Duchess Of Sussex Will Appear In ‘Suits’ Final Season

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will appear on the final season of Suits as it takes its last bow on the USA Network at the close of Season 9 in a very special way, reported People Magazine in a story focusing on her former television husband, Patrick J. Adams.

Markle, as Rachel Zane, will be a presence off-camera during the return of her former costar Adams as Mike Ross. Adams will guest-star on the series as reported by the news and entertainment publication, and he revealed the inventive way the show will keep Markle’s presence alive on the series without actually showing her on camera. Adams will appear on the series in episode 5.

Both Adams and Markle left Suits at the close of Season 7 after a long-awaited wedding for the characters Rachel and Mike, and a big move to Seattle where both settled into new jobs.

“For Mike, this is just a trip to New York,” said Adams in the People Magazine story of his character’s return to his team of pals at his beloved law firm.

The interview was originally posted to Entertainment Tonight.

“He’s in Seattle, [Mike and Rachel] are building their life together, it sounds like he’s doing well.”

“It seems to me like Mike’s in a great place. Whatever is happening in Seattle is really good,” Adams remarked of how the relationship between the newlyweds is going.

“There’s phone calls with Rachel saying, ‘Goodbye, I love you,’ and, you know, I think there’s some obvious acknowledgment that she’s still there and a part of the show.”

Markle packed up her life in America at the conclusion of her filming Suits Season 7 and moved to England to be closer to Prince Harry, with whom she had developed a serious relationship in 2017. By November of that same year, Markle and the prince were engaged to be married, and she permanently moved into his bachelor home at Kensington Palace.

Within six months, Markle and Harry were married, and many of the former actress’ Suits stars were in attendance at the nuptials, including Adams, who arrived with wife Troian Bellisario. Markle has since welcomed her first child with Prince Harry, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, on May 6 of this year. The couple also moved into their own home away from Kensington Palace, Frogmore Cottage.

USA Network announced that Suits had been renewed for its final season, only 10 episodes long, in January of this year. The series debuted in 2011. During Season 9, the series will focus its interest on the big changes taking place for the firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, after a major upheaval for the series’ main characters at the end of Season 8.

The show will also focus on the characters of Harry, Donna, Samantha, Louis, Alex, and Katrina as they try and save their firm’s reputation, which was blackened after Robert put his professional life on the line to try and save Harvey.

Suits season 9 premieres on July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on USA.