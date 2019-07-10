Lisa Vanderpump Officially Says Goodbye To ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’:’The Pump Has Left The Building’

The Bravo star officially exits the reality show she starred on for nine seasons.

Lisa Vanderpump channeled Elvis as she said goodbye to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravo reality show she headlined for nine seasons. Ahead of Tuesday’s Season 9 finale, RHOBH queen Lisa Vanderpump shared a fan-made clip captioned, “The Pump has left the building,” a reference to the King’s “Elvis has left the building” concert exit announcements back in the day.

Vanderpump thanked Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans for all of their support for the past nine years as the clip showed her regally walking out of a building dressed to the nines with her husband, Ken Todd, and pet Pomeranian, Giggy, following behind her.

It’s no surprise that Lisa Vanderpump’s post, which you can see below, garnered a ton of comments from supportive fans who don’t want to see her leave the building ever.

“Long live the queen of RHOBH!” one fan wrote.

“There’s no reason to watch now,” another added of the Beverly Hills-based Bravo reality show.

Other supporters of Vanderpump, who quit the show amid this season’s Puppy Gate drama, said her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the best decision she ever made.

“Best decision ever!” a Vanderpump fan wrote. “You are so much more than those crazy women.”

The Season 9 finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is an emotional one for Vanderpump, who first joined the Bravo series in 2010 and remained the series only original cast member alongside Kyle Richards. An insider told Hollywood Life that Vanderpump was feeling “conflicted” going into this week’s finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Lisa Vanderpump was also reportedly upset that she was “barely shown” during the back half of RHOBH Season 9 as she worked on humanitarian projects and her new Caesar’s Palace hotspot in Las Vegas.

“It’s a mix of emotions because it’s an end of an era for her and she feels upset that she will barely be shown, especially on a project she worked so hard on, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.”

Indeed, as The Inquisitr previously shared, Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant opening was not featured during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 finale, so Vanderpump shared footage from the grand opening party herself, which you can see below. The only Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star in attendance for the Vegas gala in March was Camille Grammer.

Loading...

In an interview with Page Six, Lisa Vanderpump explained why former friends Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave and new RHOBH cast member Denise Richards weren’t part of the opening night festivities at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas.

“Well, I did have an invitation to them because I had it on e-mail and it was all written out for all of them you know. And they’re not here. I think it was probably because I forgot to press the send button,” Vanderpump said.

Lisa Vanderpump will not appear on the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion.