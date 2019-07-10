‘General Hospital’ Preview Reveals Shiloh At Oscar’s Will Reading, Drew & Lucas Explode On Him

Both Drew and Lucas unleash their fury on Shiloh this week.

As if Shiloh Archer hasn’t caused enough trouble in Port Charles, a new General Hospital preview reveals that he will be continuing to provoke as many people as he can this week. He certainly doesn’t seem to mind getting beat up all over the place. He has already been beaten up and thrown down a flight of stairs by Jason Morgan. He is expected to have a few more run-ins as he continues to push as many buttons as he can this week.

In a new General Hospital sneak peek, Shiloh is seen at the Quartermaine mansion as the family is gathered around for the reading of Oscar’s will. Alexis has called everyone around as she reads the late teen’s will. Soap Central indicates that Oscar’s final wishes will take everyone by surprise. It doesn’t detail whether that is a good thing or a bad thing. Unfortunately, Shiloh is seen there as well. There is no indication whether he is actually part of the will reading or if he just shows up unexpectedly. Whatever happens, it can’t be good. Monica made it sound like there is something very bad about to happen.

With Shiloh’s presence at the reading of Oscar’s will, that begs the question whether the boy may have left something to Shiloh and his cult. After all, the Dawn of Day leader did take him in when he needed a place to stay. However, Jason is supposedly the executor of Oscar’s will, so that wouldn’t go over very well if Shiloh is included in it after all that he has done.

Kim needs Shiloh's help… but they aren't exactly on the same page. Where will this conversation lead? @TamaraBraun

Tune into an emotional, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @cobyryan74 pic.twitter.com/t7c9RkPEDk — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 28, 2019

In the preview clip, Shiloh is seen smirking as usual. It says that Shiloh is in for a “bloody surprise.” Does this hint that the end is near for Shiloh? It is expected that there will be a murder mystery involving the DOD leader and this could very well be leading up to it.

Drew is seen shoving Shiloh at Oscar’s will reading. He must say something to provoke Drew into attacking him. In addition, Lucas appears to be choking Shiloh at GH as Jordan and Curtis look on. It’s likely that Curtis will stop Lucas before he does too much damage. This all looks like it is leading up to Shiloh’s demise very soon. At the end of the preview, Willow is seen asking what is going on, as she is still behind bars. Someone must be visiting her with some kind of news.

Michael even gets in on the action on Wednesday’s episode, as The Inquisitr had previously detailed. Shiloh approaches Sasha and Michael is seen attacking him. He is protecting his new girl from the man who almost raped his sister.

Shiloh has many enemies in Port Charles. Anyone in town could lose it with him and decide that he needs to go. Stay tuned in to General Hospital to see how this all plays out.