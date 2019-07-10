Kendall Jenner Papped With New Mystery Man After ‘Cozy’ Bikini Pics Go Viral

The paparazzi lens is sharply focused on Kendall Jenner right now – the supermodel is vacationing in Mykonos, Greece.

It’s been two days since The Blast obtained photos of a bikini-clad Kendall getting “cozy” with an unidentified man. The 23-year-old was photographed enjoying some ocean bay leg-dipping with the male alongside jumping off a boat with him – photos showed the pair to be both smiling and having their arms locked. The viral nature of the snaps prompted a report from The Inquisitr.

The Daily Mail now reports Kendall to have been papped with a new man. The newspaper’s pictures were clear enough to confirm last night’s companion as being different to the one seen in Monday’s ocean frolicking.

Photos taken last night showed Kendall leaving Mykonos’ Bonbonniere Club. The model was papped amid whitewashed stone walls in picturesque streets. She was snapped both with her unknown companion and alone. While the photo showing the pair saw direct eye contact made from Kendall’s mystery man, it didn’t get any from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Kendall did not, however, disappoint on the style front. The brunette was proving a knockout in her summery and red-print dress – the chic sleeveless number came paired with a white Prada bag and black evening sandals.

Kendall Jenner steps out with a male companion as she displays her trim figure in a pretty red floral dress https://t.co/ddkTjrxISz — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 10, 2019

Per The Daily Mail‘s report, only one snap of the duo was obtained. Kendall was also papped leaning against a wall with her arms crossed and toying with her hair.

Kendall’s love life is always a hot topic – her fans are keen to know what’s going on, and they often don’t get much. This reality star and fashion face tends to keep things on the down-low. Her May-ended relationship with NBA star Ben Simmons was no secret, but this former couple was more the type to duck the cameras than flaunt their romance. Simmons did not appear on Jenner’s social media.

Kendall is reportedly embracing her single life – rumors that she might be dating Kyle Kuzma made headlines over Independence Day. A source reporting to Entertainment Tonight shut down suggestions that the model and Los Angeles Lakers player might be involved.

“The two were hanging out over the holiday as friends. They’ve run in the same circle for a while and there’s no romantic relationship between them. Kendall is enjoying being single after ending things with Ben.”

Kendall’s current vacation has also made headlines for some pretty sensational swimwear. Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her social media.