Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Involved In Confrontation With AEW Wrestler At Concert

Former WWE superstar Enzo Amore and current All Elite Wrestling talent Joey Janela got into an altercation with each other at a concert, per Fightful.

Amore first tweeted about the incident, which occurred at a Blink-182 concert in New Jersey on Tuesday. In a NSFW recollection of the events, he claims to have “slapped” Janela after the AEW star came up to him in the crowd and introduced himself.

In a follow-up tweet reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Amore accused Janela of intentionally ruining his night in a bid to increase his own profile.

“Clout chasing in public to ultimately look like a p*ssy, must feel terrible,” he added. “Ya not a good human, people are out to enjoy there night and you cause a scene and run while I’m engaging with friends & fans, ya mother should be proud.”

Janela subsequently responded on Twitter with his telling on the events, claiming that their brawl was a candidate for the worst fight of the year. However, even though the fight was an unwelcome incident that cast a shadow over the evening, he said it didn’t completely ruin his night.

The pair took a few shots at each other afterwards, with Janela even going as far to challenge the former WWE superstar to another round of fisticuffs. It will be interesting to see if footage from their exchange appears online, as Amore apparently had a friend filming the scuffle.

Per 411 Mania, this isn’t the first time the two wrestlers have been at odds outside of the ring. Their beef can be traced back to a Twitter exchange in April, which led to Janela challenging the former WWE alumnus to a mixed martial arts shoot fight at an upcoming Game Changer Wrestling Bloodsport event.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Amore has been in the limelight for the wrong reasons. As noted by Bleacher Report, the former Cruiserweight Champion was released from his WWE contract after sexual assault allegations against him emerged in 2018.

Since leaving WWE, Amore has tried to forge a new career as a professional rapper under the name Real1. His track “Phoenix” garnered significant attention online due to its lyrical content, which addressed his real life controversies and the #MeToo movement.

In addition to rapping, Amore returned to the squared circle back in April when he and his old WWE tag team partner, Big Cass, invaded a Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling event. Since then, they’ve kept a relatively low profile with no future appearances at either company’s events coming up in the near future.