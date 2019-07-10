Elle Macpherson, 55, Floors Fans With New Bikini Photo

Elle 'The Body' Macpherson is showing off her bikini body on the bed.

Elle Macpherson has fans floored with her latest bikini shot posted to Instagram this week. The stunning 55-year-old supermodel shared a new shot of her world-famous toned body to the social media site on July 8 which showed her striking a sultry pose on a bed in her pretty skimpy two-piece swimwear look.

Elle sat back on her elbows as she rocked the khaki green bikini look, proudly giving her 445,000 followers on the social media site a good look at her toned, flat middle and her seriously long legs while she did some relaxing at Kamalaya retreat on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand.

Macpherson opted to keep her face covered in the shot to let her body do all the talking. Rather than flashing a smile to the camera, she instead opted to keep her head down and blocked her face with a large straw sunhat on her head while her long blonde hair peeked out from underneath.

But even though she kept her stunning face hidden, there’s no doubting that the former Friends actress most definitely got her fans’ attention.

The comments section of the bikini snap was flooded with praise for the mom of two with many making it clear that they were left pretty floored after seeing Elle looking so fit and toned in her green bikini.

“Legs for days!!” one person told Elle with a red heart emoji.

Another commented, “You look amazing at every age.”

A third stunned commenter wrote “wow” with several fire emoji.

A fourth comment read, “Stunning… simply stunning!”

Others simply commented with Macpherson’s infamous nickname, writing, “the body.”

The latest look at Macpherson’s flawless bikini body comes just days after she showed off her body confidence in a blue two-piece on the social media site.

As The Inquisitr reported, the star shared a shot of herself in the bright swimwear look while making her way to the beach. She had her long hair flowing down while rocking the pretty skimpy ensemble as she soaked up the sun and enjoyed some well-deserved downtime at the wellness resort in Asia.

Speaking to Vogue Australia last year, Elle – who co-founded the wellness company WelleCo – opened up about her clean diet and workout routine while sharing her secrets to get and stay looking so amazing.

She told the outlet that her diet is made up of “beautiful, whole, natural foods” such as grains, nuts, seeds, and vegetables.

As for her go-to workouts, Macpherson shared her passion for “Vinyasa yoga or power yoga” while also telling the outlet that she likes to “go for a swim, go paddle boarding or water-skiing, or take the dogs for a walk” to keep moving.