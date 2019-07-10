Daily Dose Of ‘General Hospital’: Hayden Is Back And Full Of Surprises

Hayden Barnes seems to have an agenda, and it may involve Jax.

Hayden Barnes has returned, much to the joy of General Hospital fans. She arrived unexpectedly at her sister’s wedding reception. Elizabeth was thrilled that she made it for the happiest day of her life, but even she knows that there is something else up with Hayden than just a family reunion.

Hayden’s return was not a total surprise for fans, but it sure was for most of Port Charles. The only one who seemed to expect her was Jasper Jacks. He didn’t seem to be too shocked to see her. In fact, it may have come as a complete surprise that those two even knew each other at all. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps details that Hayden is returning with some sort of agenda. That will be revealed as her story line progresses.

Hayden gave the story that she and Jax met while in Rome and they started working together. That led to a little something more between them. That was evident when she planted a big smooch on Jax’s lips right in front of everyone. It may have seemed to be a little too much of a production, but that may have been for Finn’s benefit than anything else.

The only interaction so far between her and Finn was a casual “hi.” Why exactly is Hayden back? Elizabeth and Curtis both sense that there is something more going on. She and Curtis have had an ongoing friendship between them. He has grown to know her pretty well and he already knows that there is something more to her visit.

Elizabeth asked her, “There’s a lot more going on than meets the eye, isn’t there?”

Now that Hayden's back in Port Charles, avoiding Finn will be difficult. But what can she say to fix the things she broke?

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @RebeccaBudig pic.twitter.com/dfj1g460us — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 9, 2019

Hayden certainly has her secrets. The main one that General Hospital fans wants to know more about is Finn’s baby that she was carrying when she left Port Charles. Did she bring the baby with her? Did she keep the child?

She was pretty cold to Finn when they first faced each other. He was in complete shock to see her in town. He is now engaged to Anna Devane, who is still out of town looking for Alex for the summer. You could tell that Finn still has feelings for Hayden. There is so much that could happen before Anna gets back to her fiance.

What is Jax and Hayden up to? Could their project include the missing Cassandra Pierce? There is much more to come on General Hospital as Hayden Barnes gets settled in and her real agenda is revealed.