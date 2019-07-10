NBA Rumors: Marcus Morris Reconsidering Spurs Offer, Might Sign With Knicks Instead, Per Adrian Wojnarowski

Although the San Antonio Spurs did not make a big splash in free agency like the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets did, the team had previously gotten a commitment from one of the better second-tier free agents available, former Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris. But now that the New York Knicks might have more money to spend on further improving their lineup this summer, the latest rumors suggest that Morris could back out on his agreement with the Spurs and opt for a bigger payday with the Knicks instead.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that the Knicks are currently “re-working” the two-year, $21 million contract that free-agent wingman Reggie Bullock had previously agreed to, and that both sides are “motivated” to come to terms on a new agreement. With New York reportedly in the process of reevaluating the former Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard’s health going forward, it also appears that the Knicks could have more salary cap space for new players as the 2019 offseason continues.

In a follow-up tweet that cited ESPN colleague Marc J. Spears, Wojnarowski shared some information on Morris’ status as a free agent, noting that the 29-year-old forward is reconsidering his agreement to sign a two-year, $20 million contract with San Antonio. Due to the aforementioned developments with Bullock, Morris is reportedly considering the chance to sign a short-term deal with the Knicks for a higher annual salary.

Citing information from Yahoo Sports‘ Chris Haynes, NBC Sports Boston wrote that the Knicks have offered Marcus Morris a one-year contract valued at approximately $15 million. The outlet noted that the veteran forward might find it “appealing” to earn more money per year, even if the Spurs are offering a longer-term deal and have a better chance to make the playoffs than the Knicks do.

Should Morris end up in New York, he will become the latest in a long list of less-heralded free agents to join the Knicks after they missed out on recent Brooklyn Nets signees Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. While Bullock has yet to officially sign with the Knicks, ClutchPoints wrote that big men Julius Randle, Taj Gibson, and Bobby Portis and guards Wayne Ellington and Elfrid Payton officially became part of the team’s roster on Tuesday.

Per NBC Sports Boston, Morris played an important role for the Boston Celtics during his two years with the team, contributing on both ends of the floor and averaging 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds last season. He also made an impact as an outside scorer, registering a 37.5 percent shooting clip from three-point range during the 2018-19 campaign.