Beyonce, Kelly Rowland & Michelle Williams Reunite At ‘Lion King’ Premiere

The Destiny’s Child ladies are a classic example of what true friendship really is.

Even though the group ended and Beyonce skyrocketed to fame as soon as she went solo, her former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams are always up for supporting her bestie in her creative endeavors. The trio left fans in pure excitement when they reunited to attend the premiere of the live-action reboot of The Lion King, in which Bey gives voice to Nala.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Michelle and Kelly turned up in their chicest attires to celebrate their friend and her major role in the classic Disney movie. The Los Angeles premiere of The Lion King on July 9 was a star-studded event in and of itself, considering most of the cast are A-list celebrities to begin with.

Beyonce stars alongside Donald Glover (a.k.a Childish Gambino) as Simba, Seth Rogen as Pumba, Billy Eichner as Timon, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, and John Oliver as Zazu, among many others. The singer turned up to the event dressed appropriately in a striking crystal Alexander McQueen blazer dress, which featured a see-through (and equally sparkly) black train. She completed the look with a diamond-encrusted purse, as well as matching heels.

Kelly rocked a zebra-print minidress with long sleeves, as well as black tights and black heels. She completed the look with statement earrings, and allowed for her long dark locks to cascade down her back. Michelle also turned up in a stunning sleeveless silver gown with a modern twist, which hugged her insane curves like a glove. She rocked silver heels and wore her long brunette hair in a sleek hairstyle. The three of them almost appeared to have pre-arranged their outfits, as they all seemed to be coordinating colors.

Loading...

The girls first got together as a group in 1997, releasing their first studio album the year after. They ended up parting ways in 2005, but unlike many other bands who end in bad terms, this trio remained best friends and have featured each other in their own projects since then. Beyonce’s fans will clearly remember that, during her headline set at Coachella last year, she brought out Kelly and Michelle on stage to perform some of their greatest hits together.

“I’ve never really had genuine female relationships until I met them. I don’t care what anyone says, we miss each other. We have that spiritual bond with each other where we know when you’re really tired, you need your sister with you today or you just need a phone call to let them know you’re thinking about them. I call them my soulmates,” Michelle once told People magazine.