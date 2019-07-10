Audrina Patridge’s Ex, Corey Bohan, Misses Custody Handoff As Earthquake Hits Southern California

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star was reportedly freaking out because she didn't know where her daughter was.

Audrina Patridge’s complicated custody arrangement with ex-husband Corey Bohan just got a bit more complicated. The Hills: New Beginnings star had to call the police when Bohan missed a scheduled custody handoff of their 3-year-old daughter, Kirra, last week, TMZ reports.

As part of their messy child custody arrangement, Patridge regularly meets Bohan at the Costa Mesa Police Department every time they exchange custody of their daughter. But a source told TMZ that Corey missed their planned 10 a.m. exchange on the Fourth of July. Corey Bohan was reportedly not only a no-show at the police station but also did not respond to Audrina’s frantic calls and texts after an earthquake struck the Southern California area that morning.

Law enforcement sources told the celebrity gossip site that police conducted a welfare check at Corey Bohan’s house 45 minutes after his missed appearance at the police station, and he was found at home with Kirra. Bohan reportedly insisted to police that it was his day and not Audrina’s to have their daughter. The BMX rider later met The Hills star at 7 p.m. to hand off Kirra.

Us Weekly also notes that as Audrina Patridge was freaking out about her daughter’s whereabouts, Corey Bohan was posting a smiling photo of his daughter on his private Instagram, captioning it, “Fun in the Sun for the 4th of July.”

TMZ notes that Corey Bohan got it wrong. The former couple’s custody agreement reportedly states that Corey is to return Kirra to Audrina every Thursday at 10 a.m., and they are to alternate custody of the child on Independence Day. Audrina gets Kirra on odd years for the holiday, such as 2019.

An insider also told TMZ that Audrina has threatened to file a contempt of court order against Corey Bohan, whom she split from less than a year after they married in 2016.

The botched custody handoff is just the latest drama in the messy split between Patridge and Bohan. Patridge has referenced her tumultuous divorce several times on her current MTV reality show, The Hills: New Beginnings. While her daughter Kirra does not appear on the show, the child was referenced in a recent episode in which Audrina’s ex, Justin Bobby Brescia, explained why he won’t get into a relationship with the single mom because he wouldn’t want her daughter to get attached to him.

After fellow Hills star Spencer Pratt remarked in an interview that he’s not convinced Corey is really the father of Audrina’s child after seeing Audrina’s chemistry with Justin Bobby, Corey fired back in an angry Instagram post aimed at Pratt, according to Too Fab. Bohan also addressed Audrina Patridge in his post as he questioned why she would allow her Hills costar to make false statements about Kirra’s paternity without setting the record straight.

“How shameful the mother of my child would not put an end to this immediately,” Bohan wrote, with the hashtag “#attentionseekingf**ks.”

Patridge’s daughter will not appear on The Hills: New Beginnings after Bohan filed court documents stating that it was not in Kirra’s best interests to appear on the MTV reality show. According to documents obtained by The Blast, Bohan cited the damaging effects for such a young child to be in the public spotlight.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Monday at 10 p.m. on MTV.