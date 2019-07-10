Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon just posted the strangest selfie to Instagram and fans were beside themselves with delight over the pic which showed off a new hairstyle and overall look for the Oscar-winning actress.

Reese shared a pic, drawn and created by an unknown artist, which displayed a portrait of her drawn on blue construction paper with crayon. Both her head and body are the same round shape, highlighted by long arms and hands, long nails and short legs with no feet. But perhaps the most distinctive part of the pic was the artists’ interpretation of Reese’s hair, which was made even more realistic by the addition of spoons glued to the paper.

Hence the actress’ last name, which has the word spoon in it and the way her name was written at the bottom “Reese With Her Spoon.”

They say art is in the eye of the artist and this young artist certainly found themselves on the receiving end of a whole lot of love from both the actress, her pals and followers in the comments section of the photo.

Reese said the photo captured her essence while celebrity pal Molly Simms called the resemblance to the superstar actress “uncanny.”

The actress and mother to Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee currently stars in the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies, which is based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling book, and features herself, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Meryl Streep, and Laura Dern in the tale of three mothers whose seemingly perfect lives unravel to the point of murder.

During an interview that took place just before the second season of the show began airing June 16, Reese noted that she is grateful and blessed that viewers have taken the show to their hearts and made it their own, allowing herself and her fellow actresses the opportunity to further explore the lives of the characters they inhabit.

Said Reese of the show, which was originally thought of as a “one and done” series in an interview posted to HBO, “None of this is possible without the fan reaction that we got. They really made it a topical conversation; they really took each character into their homes.”

Loading...

Reese regularly shares photos she believes will bring joy to those that follow her social media page. Prior to the cute portrait, the actress has prominently displayed her family and friends enjoying life together, creating major FOMO for her followers who by viewing her fun pics, feel they too are a part of Reese’s exciting life.

Big Little Lies currently airs on HBO.