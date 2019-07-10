Carrie Underwood Sends Fans Into Frenzy With New Instagram Post

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into a frenzy during a European stop of her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” and shared all the fun and heartfelt memories in a touching video posted to Instagram where she honored her beloved fans, who are called “Care Bears.”

Fans traveled from as far as Greece to see the singer when she performed in Birmingham, England, and many were lucky enough to get close to her during her tour’s scheduled meet-and-greet events, where fans took photos with Carrie and shared several special seconds with their favorite singer. Some posted their memorable experiences with the “Southbound” singer in the comments section of the Instagram video.

To think that if Carrie would have listened to her initial gut reaction and not tried out for American Idol, which she would eventually win in 2005, none of the joy that she gets and gives from performing on a global scale would have been possible.

During a chat with BBC Radio’s Steve Wright in the Afternoon, the singer spoke about her performance in England at the Glastonbury Festival, noting that she found both the event and the attendees “special.”

“I always wanted to be a country music singer, and I had seen Idol. But I’m not that kind of person, to be honest. I don’t just go do stuff like that. That was dreaming too big. The stars just lined up in the right way. And my mom was a big supporter when I was trying to talk myself out of it, saying ‘It’s stupid. There’s no way. What are the chances?’ My mom stepped up and said, ‘I will drive you. Let’s go. Why not?'” said Carrie in the interview, as reported by CMT.

She also revealed during the same chat that her influences in the music world were controlled by the songs her older sisters enjoyed, and she was forced to and eventually fell in love with what they listened to on the radio and the records they brought home.

One of these musicians was the late George Michael, and particularly, his 1980s pop band Wham!, which he fronted alongside bandmate Andrew Ridgely. The singer wore a “Wham! Make it Big!” shirt for her interview and revealed that she got hooked on Michael and his infectious pop tunes when she was just 3-years-old.

Carrie Underwood will continue to perform her “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” which began on May 1 of this year and will run through Halloween. She is currently taking a short break before resuming her next series of dates which will begin in September, giving her plenty of time to enjoy the summer alongside handsome husband Mike Fisher and their children Isaiah and Jacob.