Beyonce Sizzles In Plunging Embellished Tuxedo Dress That Teases Plenty Of Leg At ‘Lion King’ Premiere

Beyonce attended the premiere of The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday night, reported The Daily Mail. The singer stars as the voice of Nala in the remake of the 1994 Disney film, set to be released on July 19, 2019.

Following the event, the singer took to her Instagram page to post photos from the big night, featuring her head-to-toe sparkling Alexander McQueen dress that boasted crystal embellishments and revealed plenty of skin. The tuxedo dress began as a black coat on the upper half and ended at the tops of her thighs, leading into a sheer, black skirt, further embellished with sparkly crystals.

The top of the dress featured a plunging neckline that was left open at the “Single Ladies” singer’s chest, exposing plenty of cleavage. Her long, sculpted legs were the other highlight of the outfit, as the skimpy material of the skirt didn’t keep much covered from the tops of her thighs down to her sparkly high heel-clad feet.

Beyonce accessorized the sparkly dress with even more sparkles — adding a thick, heavy crystal necklace and a variety of matching earrings in various designs and styles. The stunning dress was made specifically for the 37-year-old and is not available to the public.

The “Halo” singer was joined at the premiere by her husband and rapper, Jay-Z, and their 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. Jay-Z looked sharp in a black tuxedo and black tie as he posed next to his wife, while Blue Ivy proudly emulated her mother’s look in a similar outfit.

While not as crystal-embellished as Beyonce’s dress, Blue Ivy’s also featured a black jacket top and sheer, black skirt bottom decorated with sparkly embellishments. Beyonce’s mini-me had her hair worn in a half-updo with two buns on top of her head that were secured with sparkly ties and also donned a pair of matching earrings.

In the comments section of the photo series that the pop star posted for her 129 million Instagram followers, hundreds of adoring fans expressed their love for the singer and her family.

One Instagram user commented, “I don’t care what anyone said tonight! You looked AMAZING!,” while another wrote, “A woman like you will never come to the world again.”

Yet another fan chimed in with, “I cannot describe how much I love this look! I can’t wait for this movie!”

The remake of the popular movie, directed by Jon Favreau, will also feature Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, and Seth Rogen as Pumbaa.