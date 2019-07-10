Ariana Grande Gets Criticized For ‘Looking Black’ In Her Latest ‘Vogue’ Cover

Ariana Grande just reached another milestone in her career by appearing on the cover of Vogue’s upcoming issue, but it seems like many fans aren’t particularly happy with her cover shoot.

The Boca Raton, Florida, native shared some sneak peeks into the magazine’s August cover, in which she is seen striking a sultry pose while donning a chic black dress, with one of the straps slightly falling down her shoulder, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

She also swapped her signature high ponytail for a large black Eric Javits fedora hat and appeared to be wearing very little makeup — including some dark mascara, a nude lipstick color on her lips, as well as some contour to enhance her already prominent cheekbones. The 26-year-old posed on the beach with her trusty pet dog, Toulouse, with the cover photo racking up over 7 million likes on her own Instagram page as well as nearly half a million likes on Vogue’s official Instagram account.

However, many online users took issue with one specific thing about the picture: Ariana’s skin tone. According to The Daily Mail, several people left comments on Vogue’s Instagram post claiming that the pop star’s complexion appeared much darker than it actually is in real life.

Some fans wrote things such as, “Why is she brown?” and “When did she become black?”

Someone else said, “Why tf does she look like a woman of color tho? Chill with the tanning Ari.”

Others pointed out that she looked very different from her usual self.

“Noooo, sorry this is not ok. Ari does not look like this at all.”

One social media user even accused the magazine of photoshopping her skin tone to make it look darker.

Still, not everyone shared the same opinion. Many of her fans leaped to her defense, claiming that her Italian roots meant that she tanned easily.

“Stop saying that she’s black now. she isn’t! it’s summer, she has a tan. stop hating on her and live your life..,” one person commented, gathering support in the form of hundreds of likes.

“Ariana Grande looks stunning. General public stay bothered by the fact that she’s better than you. Period,” another person chimed in.

The sweetener singer also saw lots of support pouring in on her own Instagram page, with many A-list celebrities showering her with praise.

Plus-size model Ashley Graham wrote “Congratulations, you look stunning.”

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott said, “BEAAAAAUTIFUL ARI.”