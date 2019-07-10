‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel, 48, Wows In Plunging Red Swimsuit

Bethenny's showing some skin in a skin-tight red swimsuit during a trip to the beach.

Bethenny Frankel is showing off her toned figure at the beach. The 48-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star proudly showed some skin as she posed on the sand in a red swimsuit in a new snap shared on her Instagram account this week, stunning fans as she revealed her ageless beauty while soaking up the sun during a trip to Nantucket.

The mom to 9-year-old Bryn Hoppy put her toned body on full display in her plunging red one-piece bathing suit, which was suitably colored as she got in a late Independence Day celebration by the ocean.

Bethenny wowed in the swimsuit, which featured a keyhole-style top to flash a little more skin, while shielding her eyes from the sunshine with a pair of sunglasses on her eyes and a white sunhat on her head with a blue band.

She also accessorized with several bracelets on both wrists and a gold necklace.

Posting the snap on July 8, Frankel told her more than 2 million followers that she hoped they had a great 4th of July weekend whilst adding a number of different hashtags to post including #SelfCare, #RedWhiteAndBlue, and #SummerDays.

Understandably, fans were stunned after seeing the reality star proudly showing some skin during her beach day.

“@bethennyfrankel you are in such great shape and so lean! How do you stay so lean?” one fan asked of how the star got the fit and toned body she was proudly revealing on social media.

Another commented on the swimwear snap, “You look so good!! Happy and healthy!” and another wrote, “You look fabulously fit, healthy and happy! And u deserve to always be smiling!”

But this isn’t the first time the star has flashed some skin in a swimsuit on social media, as The Inquisitr reported a few days earlier she posted another sizzling shot of herself in a white crochet swimsuit while hanging by the pool.

Bethenny often shares sizzling swimsuit and bikini snaps with her millions of followers.

As The Inquisitr reported in May, Frankel posed for the camera in a fun floral bikini while enjoying some time in Florida with her fellow RHONY co-stars.

Loading...

The reality star flashed her toned middle in the two-piece while teasing that she and her co-stars on the Bravo hit had been getting “into a little trouble” together in the Sunshine State.

As for how she keeps in such great shape, Bethenny has been very vocal about her dedication to a healthy diet and often shares her tips and tricks with fans.

“I don’t really exercise, but, I do not eat a lot of ‘fake’ foods. I’ll eat cake and fries but nothing brightly colored or artificial,” Frankel told Hollywood Life in April.

“I don’t believe in depriving or overindulging. My book, Naturally Thin, says it all. I never ever binge and I eat a tremendous amount of variety,” she then continued. “If you really want it, have it. No one ever got fat on a cookie or a handful of fries.”