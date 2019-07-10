Victoria’s Secret Model Megan Williams Leaves Little To The Imagination In Topless Instagram Snap

Victoria’s Secret model Megan Williams is an English model and one of the fashion industry’s most-buzzed about rising stars. Having accumulated almost one million followers on social media site Instagram, who are drawn to her sensual snaps and gorgeous looks, the model doesn’t disappoint with frequent posts in which she flaunts everything from sexy lingerie and bathing suits to workout gear and everyday casual wear.

On Monday, the blonde bombshell took to the photo-sharing site to post a photo of herself completely topless, sporting just a pair of Victoria’s Secret underwear. The thick-banded panties were decorated in flowers in various shades of green and included the name of the brand written across the waistband. The rest of the model’s curvy body was left completely bare as she crossed her arms over her chest, allowing a glimpse of cleavage to come through at the top.

As Megan’s dark-blonde hair flowed loose around her head, she gazed at the camera with a penetrating, pouty expression that highlighted her painted lips and subtly made-up eyes. The model’s long, flat abdomen and shapely legs also draw the eye in the photo.

In the caption of the post, the perky 25-year-old wished her followers a Happy Monday and continued on to write that her morning modeling for the Victoria’s Secret shoot was one well spent.

Among the comments full of emoji and compliments for the model were adoring fans who referred to the model as “stunning” and a “spectacular woman.”

One especially impressed Instagram user wrote, “You are an inspiration to me, oozing style inside and out, from head to toe. You are no doubt a natural beauty, quiet elegance, effortless for doing this shoot. What a beautiful woman! WOW.”

Another fan commented, “Paradise exists and this is CLEAR proof,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Earlier this year, The Fashion Spot sat down for an interview with the model to learn more about her. Firing questions ranging from “What’s the first thing you to in the morning?” to “What’s your guilty pleasure?,” the publication learned a lot about Megan.

When asked what she would change about the fashion industry, the model responded, “I would change how the public perceives it and the stereotypes associated with it.”

The model also spilled her favorite workouts, saying “I love to try and incorporate all types of workouts, from boxing and running to Pilates and yoga.”

In addition to modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Megan has also worked for popular brands Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana, and Philipp Plein while appearing as the face of Guess in numerous campaigns.