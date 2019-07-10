Fitness Model Jen Selter Flashes Chiseled Abs And Famed Curves In Oceanside Bikini Snap

Instagram model Jen Selter is enjoying a tropical vacation in Bali, Indonesia, as she takes to her social media account daily to share various sexy snaps with her 12.8 million followers, most of which feature her in a barely there bikini.

The most recent bikini snap was posted on Tuesday as the 25-year-old poses on a wooden deck overlooking the ocean below. The internet celebrity dons a blue tie-dye bikini set with the top styled more like a short-sleeved crop top. The skin-tight top shows off the model’s busty chest and trim arms while leaving her entire chiseled abdomen exposed. The eye is drawn down her trim tummy to the bottoms, which ride high on her hips and leave part of her ample booty exposed.

Jen poses with her arms resting behind her on the glass barrier of the deck and one leg slightly crossed over the other as she smiles in front of her, off to the distance from the standpoint of the photographer. She wears her long, straight brown hair in a ponytail while circular sunglasses are perched on her nose.

The relaxed model included an almost identical second photo in the same post that featured her with her head turned to the side and her lips pursed in a pouty expression.

In the post, the model tells her followers to do more of what makes them happy alongside a smiley emoji. Among comments filled with various color heart emoji, were fans gushing over the fitness model’s beauty and killer form.

One Instagram user simply wrote in their comment “I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you,” while another told Jen, “Omg, you radiate so much confidence.”

Yet another adoring fan chimed in with, “Can your pictures get any more perfect?”

The fitness buff started out her travels on the Amalfi Coast of Italy, per an Instagram post last week. In the caption, she writes “SO excited to be headed to a few places I’ve never been before this week!” The model adds that one of her favorite quotes is from the Dalai Lama, which reads, “once a year, go someplace you’ve never been before.” She then engaged her millions of followers by asking them where they had never been before but would like to check off their bucket list.

Jen’s followers loved being asked to engage with the model, leaving comments wishing her a safe trip and including the destination of their dreams.