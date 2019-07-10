‘AGT’ Judge Julianne Hough Shakes Booty In A Mini Dress, ‘Booty Dancin’ & Booty Pinchin’

Julianne Hough is showing off her booty dancing skills in a new video posted to her Instagram account. Ahead of the latest round of America’s Got Talent auditions airing on July 9, the new judge – who alongside Gabrielle Union took over from Mel B and Heidi Klum for the most recent season – shared a pretty cheeky video of herself and her husband Brooks Laich to social media showing her booty popping and booty grabbing.
The clip showed Julianne getting ready to head out to judge talent alongside Gabrielle, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandell when she decided to do a little dance while shaking her booty in a backless silver mini dress.
The former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer and judge shook her derriere from side to side with her back towards the camera, before then turning her attention away from her own bum and onto her husband of almost two years.
After giving fans a good look at hers, Julianne could then be seen grabbing a hold of the ice hockey player’s butt and copping a squeeze.
Hough shared the pretty risqué video to her account to encourage her 4.7 million followers on the social media site to tune in to America’s Got Talent on NBC, posting it with a peach emoji, a yellow heart, and another emoji with a very mischievous grin.
The closeup butt baring video has been viewed a whopping more than 1 million times since Julianne – who’s sister to Derek Hough – shared it to her account.
The clip also came shortly after The Inquisitr reported that the star got very revealing with a NSFW snap posted to her Instagram account just last month.
The gorgeous TV personality posted a black and white shot of herself sans clothes in an outdoor shower while admitting to fans that she was feeling pretty cheeky as she stripped down.
“Feelin’ a little cheeky today! Just a little,” she teased, adding a peach and a winking emoji with the hashtags #Juicyanne and #agt.
But her recent social media activity isn’t the only glimpse at an intimate moment Hough and Laich, who married in 2017, have given fans lately.
Things are heating up! ???????? Today, I am on my love’s podcast @howmenthinkpodcast and it. gets. REAL. I can’t think of a better way to spend our 2 year wedding anniversary than to talk about the intimate details of our relationship for the world to hear. ???? Love you babe! ???? Click the link in bio to listen!!
Per Oprah magazine, the professional dancer recently opened up about her private life with her husband on the How Men Think podcast and revealed that they’d consulted an online sex therapy site together.
“A lot of people just don’t know what they want. My curiosity has saved my life and honestly saved our relationship many times,” Hough candidly said, “because we’ve been curious about like, ‘Hey, something doesn’t feel right. Instead of just accepting it for how it is, let’s look into something.'”