‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, July 9: Xander Flips Out When Zoe Defends Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, July 9 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who had just had a swim before coming into the main house. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) noticed that his son was in an unusually good mood. Thomas shared that he and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) were now engaged. Ridge congratulated his son, per Soap Central.

Thomas thought that not everyone would be happy for him. Ridge told him that he did not need Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) approval. Thomas also told his father that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) had been the one to pop the question to Hope. He said that his son loved Hope almost as much as he did.

At the cliff house, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) sent Hope a text message. The text said that he knew about the proposal and hoped that she had rejected it. Hope was clearly upset as she read it.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) entered the room and wanted to know what had happened to Liam the previous evening. He told her that Douglas had proposed to Hope. Steffy thought that Liam was kidding, per She Knows Soaps. Just then, Thomas called her to give her the news. She was happy for her brother and congratulated him. Liam grimaced and said, “Unbelievable.” Steffy pointed out that nobody forced Hope to accept the proposal and thought that Liam should move on and accept it.

What do you think? Like if you think Hope should stay engaged or RT if you think she should take off the ring. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ztByTr00ir — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 9, 2019

After calling Steffy, Thomas informed his dad that Steffy was happy for him. He told Ridge that he and Hope would share the news with Douglas later that day. Thomas said that Douglas loved Hope and wanted her to be his mother. Ridge reminded Thomas that Caroline would always be Douglas’ mother.

“I know about the proposal…now you have to assure me that you turned Thomas down.” – Brooke #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/RZVu2McNgp — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 9, 2019

Brooke entered Hope’s cabin. She wanted to know why her daughter had not answered her calls or text messages. She wanted to know if Hope had turned Thomas’ proposal down. Hope held up her hand and showed her mother the engagement ring. Brooke became emotional. She said that Hope was not in love with Thomas and that she still loved Liam. She told her daughter that Thomas scared her and she needed to take off the ring.

Later, Liam also visited Hope. He wanted to know if she had agreed to marry Thomas because he had hurt her by sleeping with Steffy. Hope said that she had agreed to the proposal because Douglas needed a mother and so that she could move forward with her life. Liam tried to convince Hope that Thomas had manipulated her. He also wanted her to end the engagement.

Liam is stunned by the news of Thomas and Hope's engagement. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/GBmN9CYy9d #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/84lzkTeZ4m — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 9, 2019

At Forrester Creations, Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) informed Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) of his findings. He said that he had found proof that Thomas had killed Emma Barnes (Nia Sioux). Xander felt that Emma must have been terrified in the final moments of her life when Thomas ran her off the road.

Zoe defended Thomas. She opined that just because Thomas had used the same road as Emm it did not mean that he had killed her. Xander flipped out and became emotional. He called Thomas a heartless killer and a bastard. He could not believe that Zoe was defending him. Xander told Zoe that he would stop Thomas.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.