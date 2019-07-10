Ariel Winter Shares Workout Video, Shows Off Her Incredible Weight Loss

Ariel Winter’s weight loss didn’t come without some very hard work, and she gave her followers a small glimpse of that work this week.

The Modern Family actress took to Instagram to share a pair of workout videos showing off how she got such a fit figure. The videos, posted to the star’s Instagram Stories, showed her putting in some serious time at the gym as she pumped iron.

Ariel was working with celebrity trainer MackFit, who shares Ariel’s overall view on fitness that feeling good is more important than hitting a certain weight.

“It’s not always about the number on the scale,” Mack said, via Life & Style Magazine. Mack said that some of his clients only lose a few pounds, but are able to feel significantly better with their new fitness.

Ariel has certainly seen the fruits of her labor while working with MackFit. The actress has shown off some incredible weight loss in recent months, with the workout plan being just one part of it. As Ariel shared with fans on Instagram, part was a change in medication away from one that had caused her to gain weight.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did,” she said, via BuzzFeed News.

“It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on.”

The actress has certainly seen some big results since the change, showing off her new svelte figure in a series of Instagram posts.

Ariel Winter has brought fans along on her fitness journey as well. She frequently shares clips of her workouts in her Instagram Stories and in her feed, often interacting with fans who ask her about the journey.

Ariel tries to share body positive messages as well, encouraging followers to be happy with who they are and to wear what makes them feel best, no matter what anyone else thinks.

“If you want to wear a short skirt and show your body like I do, it doesn’t mean you’re a whore. And it doesn’t mean you’re not one,” Winter said, via People. “People call me stupid because I post photos of my butt when the real thing is, I love my butt. I love butts! Why stifle yourself because other people can’t handle it?”