Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Shocking Secrets Are Revealed

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, July 10 reveal that there will be some big secrets revealed, following by some shocking confrontations in Salem during the mid-week episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) have it out with Xander Cook (Paul Telfer).

This week, Kristen was shocked to find out that Xander didn’t kill Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) like he said he did. Instead, Xander decided to stick the pair down in the depths of the DiMera mansion in the secret room, where so many characters have spent time in the past.

Kristen will be furious with Xander for betraying her and lying. Xander is currently the only person who really knows what Kristen is up to and that she’s been pretending to be Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) while wearing an elaborate mask and wig.

Kristen also had Nicole’s daughter, Holly Jonas, kidnapped and faked the little girl’s death so that she didn’t have to deal with motherhood while in Salem to put her plan into motion, which includes getting Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) back into her arms and her bed.

In the latest #DAYS, "Nicole" is surprised by what she finds in the secret room.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/l3c9CX78S9 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will also watch as Ted decides to come clean to Kate while they’re trapped in the secret room.

Ted will tell Kate everything he knows about Holly still being alive, and how Xander is somehow connected. The pair will eventually get a huge shock when they’ll allegedly learn about Nicole’s real identity in the near future.

Elsewhere in Salem, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will be working with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) as the pair begin to put the pieces together concerning Ted and Kate’s disappearance.

Although Hope is no longer an active member of the Salem police department, she can’t help but use her detective skills to try and figure out what’s going on with Ted, who before his disappearance was desperately courting her.

Loading...

In addition, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will try to wrap their minds around the shocking crimes committed by Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

Claire revealed herself to be the person who tried to kill Ciara in the cabin fire last year, as well as the person who to burn Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Haley Chen (Thia Megia) alive at the Horton cabin last month.

The pair will be forced to deal with their issues and move on in the coming weeks.

Fans can see more of the drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.