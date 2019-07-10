Demi Rose Spills Out Of Tiny Black Tank Top In Sexy New Photo

Demi Rose Mawby loves to excite her social media followers with her racy photos, and she did it again this week.

This time, Demi Rose took to her Instagram story to share a racy new selfie as she rocked a tiny black top, and put her curves on display in the process.

In the sexy snapshot, the model is seen wearing a low-cut, black tank top, which flaunts her massive cleavage and toned arms.

Demi accessorizes the look by sporting a thick silver chain and a large cross pendant around her neck, as well as a brown and white bucket hat on her head.

The model has her long, brown hair styled in loose waves that fall down her back and cascade over her shoulder in the photograph. She also rocks a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Mawby adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

She seems to be sitting in a chair and a large mirror can be seen behind her. “Good morning,” she captions the casual snapshot as she tilts her head to the side and gives a seductive star into the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose Mawby has been dealing with a lot of personal issues as of late. The model recently lost her beloved mother, Christine, who passed away last month.

Christine’s death came just eight months after Demi’s father died, and it’s seemingly been a tough year for the family.

Demi’s fans have been flocking to social media to send her tons of love and support during the rough time in her life, and she’s been very appreciative of all the well wishes.

“I really really appreciate it and you all are like my extended family. Gotta keep rolling,” the model told her followers just days after Christine’s death, adding that she went back to work amid her grieving.

“I trust that everything I am going through now is teaching me and preparing me for my future. Everything is happening as it needs to,” Demi wrote in a separate message.

Just after her mother’s death, the model shared a photo of two birds together by a swimming pool and revealed that she’d like to think it was her parents reunited.

“Saw these two love birds on set today. I hoped they were Mom & Dad paying a visit,” Mawby captioned the picture.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose by following her on social media.