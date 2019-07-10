Kim Kardashian & Sister Khloe Spotted Grabbing Fast Food At Wendy’s Drive-Thru

Kim Kardashian and her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, were spotted cheating on their diets this week when they grabbed some food at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

According to the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian rode in the passenger’s seat, while Khloe drove her black Mercedes-Benz through the Wendy’s drive-thru to pick up a frozen Frosty from the fast food chain.

The two women were photographed by the paparazzi as they laughed and smiled together in the car. Khloe reportedly wore a long, black sweatshirt although the Los Angeles heat has turned up this summer.

She also had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell over her shoulders and down her back. Khloe appeared to wear a full face of makeup, including a bronzed glow and a berry lip color as she sported a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses behind the wheel of the car.

Meanwhile, Kim had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in waves that fell around her famous face as well. She also seemed to rock a glam look, sporting darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and her signature nude color on her plump lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently celebrated her 35th birthday, and she did it with many of her friends and family members in tow.

In honor of Khloe’s big day, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story to reveal the racy gift that she bought for her younger sister, which was a bedazzled clutch purse shaped like an eggplant, per the Daily Mail.

“Okay guys, so for Khloe’s birthday I got her this Judith Leiber bag of an eggplant and I just thought it was really fitting for her. She loves it guys. So she’s definitely getting some eggplant for her birthday,” Kim joked in an Instagram clip as she showed off her lavish gift for Khloe.

As many fans know, the eggplant emoji is often used to represent the male appendage online and in text messages, making Kim’s gift to her sister a bit risque.

For Khloe’s birthday she had a quiet bash with her sisters and closest girlfriends and was said to spend a ton of time with her daughter, True Thompson.

“Khloe had a quiet birthday celebration this morning with True and her sisters,” an insider told People Magazine.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, by following the reality stars on their social media accounts.