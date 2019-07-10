Jordyn Woods Gets Sweaty As She Flaunts Massive Cleavage At The Gym

Jordyn Woods has been working on her fitness. The model took to social media this week to share some photos and videos from a recent gym session, where she got sweaty and showed off her curves.

According to the Daily Mail, Woods was spotted in Sherman Oaks, California, as she headed to the gym on Tuesday.

Woods donned a skimpy black sports bra that flaunted her massive cleavage and flat tummy. She also rocked a pair of high-waisted, skintight black leggings for her workout session. She also added a pair of white sneakers to complete her look.

Jordyn was photographed by the paparazzi outside of the gym as she carried a white tote bag and a water in her hands. She had her long hair parted down the middle and styled in curls that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

Jordyn rocked a natural makeup look for the gym outing, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, bright eyes, and a nude lip.

In her social media clips, Woods was seen lifting weights, and working with some resistance bands as the model worked up a sweat, and revealed that the workout session was “much needed.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn Woods made headlines earlier this year when she was accused of cheating with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn was said to have been getting handsy with Tristan during a house party, and even kissing the NBA star, who was in a serious relationship with Khloe at the time.

Jordyn and Khloe were very close, as Woods is the former best friend of Kardashian’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner. Jordyn even lived with Kylie at the time of the scandal.

Recently, Kardashian BFF Larsa Pippen opened up about being one of the first people to know about the scandal. Larsa even revealed that while many members of the Kardashian family couldn’t believe the news, Kourtney wasn’t shocked when she heard about it.

“I called Kim. She didn’t believe me — she was like, ‘No way. There’s no way.’ Then we called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, ‘Yeah, I believe it,'” Pippen said during an interview with the Hollywood Unlocked podcast.

After asking Kourtney why she was quick to believe the news, the reality star claimed that she had witnessed other situations where Jordyn and Tristan were in the same room together and there was a “weird feeling” about the pair.

Fans can see more of Jordyn Woods by following the model on Instagram.