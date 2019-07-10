Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage, Says She’s ‘So In Love’ On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is totally in love, and she’s not afraid to let everyone know about.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to post a brand new photo of herself with someone very special to her — her daughter, Penelope Disick.

In the photo, Kourtney wears a low-cut top that gives fans a peek at her ample cleavage. The mother-of-three has her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands the fall over her shoulder as she wears a minimal makeup look.

Kardashian rocks darkened eyebrows, bright eyes, a bronzed glow, and nude lips in the picture as she snuggles up next to her only daughter in honor of her seventh birthday.

Little Penelope wears a metallic silver tank top and has a dainty chain around her neck. Kourtney’s daughter has her sandy brown hair parted down the middle and gives a small smirk while leaning in close to her famous mother.

In the caption of the photo, Kardashian gushes over her daughter, revealing that she’s “so in love” with the little girl, and it is Penelope who often inspires her to be the best person that she possibly can.

As many fans know, Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of her family have a special nickname for Penelope, and often call her Poosh, which is where the reality star got the idea for the name she used for her lifestyle brand and blog.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney threw Penelope an adorable birthday party on Monday night. Kardashian gathered all of her daughter’s friends, as well as her own famous sisters and their daughters, to celebrate Penelope’s special day with a pajama party.

Kourtney and the girls headed to IHOP to indulge in some delicious breakfast foods in style, riding in a white stretch Hummer limo, where the girls blasted Justin Bieber music.

Everyone in attendance donned gorgeous silk pajamas, including Kardashian, who rocked some baby pink PJs for the occasion.

Loading...

Before Penelope’s birthday, Kourtney took to Instagram to share some sweet snaps of her daughter, revealing she was getting emotional about her little girl growing up.

“My baby turns 7 tomorrow. Gonna go cry myself to sleep,” Kardashian wrote on Sunday night.

Penelope’s dad, Scott Disick, also posted a tribute to his daughter on social media.

“Happy birthday to my little angel who shows me what life’s about every single day. Love u 2 much poosh,” Disick wrote.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following her on Instagram.