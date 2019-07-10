Donald Trump’s Doral Resort To Host A Golf Tournament With Stripper Caddies In Miami

The Shadow All Star Tournament's promotional posters prominently display the Trump name and the Trump family crest.

The Trump National Doral golf resort in Miami, Florida, is set to host a saucy event that may not exactly be considered presidential.

This Saturday, the Doral will play host to a golf tournament organized by The Shadow Cabaret, a strip club in the Miami area. The event, dubbed the “Shadow All Star Tournament”, has been advertising the event using both President Donald Trump’s name and the Trump family crest.

According to the poster on the strip club’s Facebook page, prices for the event start at $450 for a single golfer and go up to $1,600 for a group of four. Players can tack on some luxury items like bottle service, hotel stays, and VIP room access.

According to promotional materials obtained by The Washington Post, the listed perks for golfers include the option for guests to select a “caddy girl of your choice.” The company’s marketing director, Emanuele Mancuso, said that means participants can pick one of their dancers who will be dressed for the part in a pink miniskirt and a “sexy white polo.”

Mancuso told the Washington Post that the club wasn’t looking to make any political statement.

“The golfers are VIPs. They deserve a VIP environment.”

He also said that the event would not be risqué at all, noting that the dancers are “going to be clothed the whole time.”

Mancuso also said that the VIP package services purchased back at the club would not be as tame. Once the event moves from the resort to the gentlemen’s club, clothing will be removed. According to the Shadow Cabaret, the event will feature a “very tasteful burlesque show.”

The strip club, which is located in Hialeah, Florida, writes on their Facebook page that it’s a “sleek and sexy gentleman’s club” with a full bar, full kitchen, and full nudity. They also boast about a Scarface-themed room with a private shower and portraits of Al Pacino’s Tony Montana character from the feature film.

Loading...

Trump bought the 57-year-old golf resort for $150 million in 2012.

The Doral regularly hosts golf tournaments for private events and charities, and hosted the PGA Tour in 2016.

The president still does not directly run the Trump Organization. He put his properties and business holdings into a trust — which is controlled by his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — when he entered office in 2017.

The president has faced criticism for standing to profit financially from guests and events at his chain of hotels, which have included prominent foreign officials and Republican groups.