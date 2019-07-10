Miley Cyrus Lets It All Hang Out In Tiny Black Bikini

Miley Cyrus continues to heat up social media with her racy photos, and her die-hard fans are loving every snapshot.

On Tuesday, Cyrus took to her Instagram Stories to share some new photos of herself rocking a skimpy little bikini as she spent some time relaxing. Some of the images were also shared by this Instagram fan account.

In the first photo, Miley is seen laying on a window seat in her tiny black bikini. In the sexy snap, Cyrus flaunts her rock-hard abs, flat tummy, and lean legs as she poses with her head in her hand in front of a window that shows a gorgeous scene, complete with green trees and a bright blue sky.

In the second photograph, the singer wears her black bikini with a gray sport coat over top. “Business as usual,” she captions the picture.

Miley has her long, blonde hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head and sports a pair of dark sunglasses. The former Hannah Montana star also rocks a minimal makeup look in the photos, which includes darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, a fresh face, and a nude lip.

In the third picture, Miley ditches the coat and shows off her impressive figure and some of her tattoos in the mirror selfie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus posed by herself in the photo as she was without her new husband, actor Liam Hemsworth.

The couple met over ten years ago on the set of the Nicholas Sparks adaptation The Last Song. They began dating, and got engaged a couple of years later.

However, things went south and they ended up calling off the engagement. The pair eventually got back together and tied the knot back in December, just a few days before Christmas.

“Miley and Liam have been doing amazing,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Although they’ve been together for years, and are now married, the insider says that the pair are not ready to change their lives by adding to their family by having kids just yet.

Cyrus has been very busy lately, starring in an episode of Black Mirror and releasing a brand new album.

“Miley and Liam know that they are young and they’re just happy living their life right now and not worrying about kids at this time. They consider their dogs to be their kids right now,” the source revealed.

