La La Anthony Wins A $68K Jackpot In A New Orleans Casino, Rocks A Skintight White Frock On Instagram,

La La Anthony may be down because of her impending divorce from Carmelo Anthony, but she’s not down on her luck. The busy actress won $68,000 at a New Orleans casino this past weekend.

She shared the excitement on her Instagram Stories on July 7, as The NY Daily News reports.

“So, it all started when I put $200 in a slot machine in NOLA at 4am this morning” Anthony wrote.

Her exciting post didn’t just talk about the win but it also showed a video of the winning slot machine. As that happened, all kinds of celebratory noises went off to indicate she had just become a jackpot winner.

“We went crazy!! But wait … the machine kept going!” she noted, adding, “Thank you NOLA! I love you!”

When her luck changed in that instant, La La had been visiting The Big Easy for the annual Essence Music Festival, which ran from July 5 to July 7 at the giant Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

During the festivities there, Anthony made it a point to stop in at the festival’s photo booth along with her fellow Power cast members Lela Loren, Joseph Sikora, Larenz Tate, and Rotimi, according to People.

For the group shot, La La had on glamorous Micky Mouse ears while rocking a neon green dress. The long, off-the-shoulder frock showed off her amazing assets as her full beasts overpowered the showy garment’s unique design.

More recently, La La was garbed in a more buttoned-up dress. Although the neckline of the white dress came up to her pretty neck and the frock featured long sleeves, the mini was skin tight and showed off plenty of leg. The gorgeous thespian had on see-through heels while her long hair was worn down with the textured strands nearly reaching her tiny waist.

When posting herself wearing the sexy white dress, his delightful diva was still celebrating her most recent Instagram post. She put up three emoji money bags while her friend, Gabrielle Union, put up six emoji flames to support her.

Apparently, the lucky winner has been a slot machine winner in the past. On her post, La La’s friend, Loren Ridinger, recalled that Anthony won $10,000 “last time” the two had been at a casino together. She was obviously happy for her pal as she used a bunch of emoji to show her enthusiasm, including a kiss, two hearts, praying hands, and one flame.

Another follower stated, “Lol she came she saw & she conquered.”

And so, as La La Anthony prepares to divorce her husband Carmelo, she found luck was her lady in New Orleans when she won a $68,000 in a slot machine jackpot in the Louisiana hot spot.