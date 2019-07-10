Brooklyn Beckham’s Rankin Internship Colleagues Diss ‘His Lack Of Basic Camera Skills’

It was a big score for Brooklyn Beckham when he got a position as an intern with iconic photographer Rankin, but colleagues say that while the son of David and Victoria Beckham might have a good eye, he lacks the basic skills of camera usage.

According to The Daily Mail, Rankin saw a photo of Sir David Attenborough in Africa, taken by Beckham, 20, and offered him the prized internship. But colleagues at the photo agency say they have to treat Beckham like a novice at the intense internship, and they are surprised.

A source shared that they knew Beckham’s work needed polish, but they had no idea they had to start from scratch.

“Everyone knew Brooklyn’s work needed fine tuning but no one knew his knowledge of the simplest tasks was so off. Everyone had high hopes for him but it’s not been the most impressive start. He’s lacking in most areas. But he’s trying to make up for it in enthusiasm.”

Reps for Rankin and Beckham had no comment on the matter, and the son of the soccer star continues at the internship.

Previously, Brooklyn Beckham had been enrolled at the Parsons School of Design in New York but dropped out after a year claiming that he missed his mother, Victoria, and was homesick for the U.K.

SCOOP! Brooklyn Beckham begins internship with British photographer Rankin @brooklynbeckham @rankinphoto https://t.co/Bz9HuB6j0Z — Evening Standard Londoner (@ESTheLondoner) July 2, 2019

Brooklyn Beckham released his first photography book last year called What I See In 2017, which was slammed by critics who said it had “terrible photos and worse captions.”Reviews by fans were equally unkind.

“Utter drivel by an overprileged (sic) kid using the parents’ name. Doesn’t even deserve one star. Most of us have better pictures on our camera phones.”

The New Zealand Herald is reporting that the internship has become “a bit of a joke,” with one source saying that “Brooklyn’s best at pressing the button on the camera.”

Rankin took Beckham on after he shot a scent campaign for Burberry, but those now working with him are stunned by his lack of knowledge when it comes to the use of a non point and shoot camera and lighting skills. Some say that they were initially treating him as a colleague, but he is really just a beginner, adding that some have been tempted to treat him like a gopher to fetch the drink order.