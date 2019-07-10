Ariel Winter Flaunts Weight Loss In Tight, White Crop Top

Ariel Winter is flaunting her flawless figure all over social media, and her fans are loving it.

On Tuesday, the Modern Family star took to her Instagram account to share a sexy new snapshot of herself rocking a skimpy little shirt.

In the photo, Ariel wears a pair of skin-tight dark denim jeans and a white sleeveless crop top that shows off her flat tummy and toned abs, as well as her lean arms.

Winter adds a unicorn hat, complete with horn, and a pair of gray sneakers to finish off her casual look. The actress’ crop top boasts the word “Spicy” on it as she crosses her arms and shows off her tiny waist.

Ariel poses next to a statue of a cartoon character and looks away from the camera in the silly photo.

Winter has her long, newly-dyed red hair styled in sleek, straight strands that fall over her shoulder and cascade down her back. She also rocks a full face of makeup for the picture, which includes darkened eyebrows and thick lashes.

Ariel adds some pink blush to her cheeks, a bronzed glow, and a nude lip to complete her casual glam look for the fun social media snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel Winter recently opened up about her weight loss during a question and answer session with her social media followers.

Some of the actress’ fans were surprised to find out that her weight loss was actually due to a change in medication and not exercise.

“For years I had been on antidepressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way,” Winter wrote on Instagram, adding that she still makes it a priority to hit the gym on the regular, and eat as healthy as she can.

“I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on those medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult. I wasn’t ready to go through it again so I just accepted the feeling ‘eh’ instead of trying to find something to actually feel better,” Ariel added.

Fans can see more of Ariel Winter by tuning into Modern Family on ABC or following the actress on social media.