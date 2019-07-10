‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: The Duffer Brothers Release Vague Details About Next Season

While not yet officially confirmed, the Duffer Brothers already have 'broad strokes' regarding the potential storylines for Season 4.

Stranger Things has been a huge hit for Netflix. While there has yet to be an official announcement by Netflix regarding Season 4, those involved with the series appear fairly confident that there will be at least one more season of the hit sci-fi series set in Hawkins, Indiana.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Netflix’s Stranger Things. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 3 of Stranger Things closed with a post-credits scene that might have suggested Sheriff Hopper (David Harbour) survived and was now being held prisoner by the Russians. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stranger Things has been seen more than 40 million Netflix subscribers since it went live on July 4. So, if Netflix were not to renew the series, that could annoy a lot of fans.

With a massive audience like that, it seems fairly likely that Stranger Things will make it to at least a fourth season. While not officially confirmed yet, Ross and Matt Duffer, also known as the Duffer Brothers, recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about their upcoming plans for Stranger Things.

Nothing has been set in stone yet. However, the Duffer Brothers revealed that they do have the “broad strokes” set out for Season 4 of Stranger Things. While not giving any details as to what these broad strokes are, they did suggest that Season 4 could have a very different feel to Season 3 of Stranger Things.

“We have the big broad strokes. It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go. Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season. But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”

Tina Rowden / Netflix

Matt Duffer also revealed that Season 4 of Stranger Things could open up more than in previous seasons. By this, he means in terms of location. Considering Season 3 ended at a remote army base in Russia, it could be assumed that Season 4 might be split between Hawkins and Russia. This would certainly tie in with revealing whether or not Hopper was in the Russian cell and what exactly the Russians were trying to achieve by feeding prisoners to a Demogorgon.

“The question of who that American is in that cell and then also what they’re doing with the Demogorgon is a tease,” Matt Duffer said.

“That’s obviously going to play a huge role in a potential Season 4.”

Another loose end that fans of Stranger Things are concerned about is Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) loss of powers.

As yet, the Duffer Brothers have not elaborated on how this will be explored, should Stranger Things go to a fourth season. That means viewers will just have to wait until further news emerges regarding Eleven.

All three seasons of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix