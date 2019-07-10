Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Bursts Out Of Colorful Bikini In Racy New Instagram Video

Erika Gray has worked very hard to maintain her killer bikini body, and the Brazilian model showed it off to fans in a racy Instagram video this week.

The well-toned hottie took to the social media site to share a video of herself wearing a multi-colored bikini that showed off her tight stomach. The Instagram video was a promotion for Bang Energy, an energy drink line that she frequently promotes on the social media platform. The model said in her caption that she “killed it in the gym” this year with the help of the drink.

The video was an immediate hit with Erika’s fans, garnering close to 150,000 likes and scores of comments from fans wowing over her figure.

“Keep killing it!!! Bringing all the good vibes,” one person shared.

“Body looking sick!!!!” another commented, adding a series of fire emoji.

This may not even be the most revealing video that Erika has shared in promoting Bang Energy. Back in early June, she shared a very racy video on Instagram where she wore a revealing bikini bottom and almost nothing at all on top, showing off plenty of cleavage through her open denim shirt. Gray held onto the can of energy drink as the camera panned over her curves, showing her taking a slow sip as she adjusted her bikini.

Erika Gray has used her racy posts to reach the upper strata of Instagram models, with a following of more than 2.3 million people and growing rapidly. She has used the platform to help push her career as well, frequently sharing sponsored posts like the one this week for Bang Energy.

Because of her enormous following, Erika Gray has the chance to make some very good money for each post that she shares. Joe Gagliese, co-founder of the online marketing company Viral Nation, recently told Vox that influencers with big followings can command money on par with what top-flight models might make.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000,” he said. ‘Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

Erika Gray may not hit the gaming industry niche, but the Brazilian Instagram model seems to have found mass appeal with her very popular and sexy posts, garnering tens and sometimes hundreds of thousands of likes for her revealing pictures and videos.