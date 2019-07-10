Kourtney Kardashian’s Naked ‘Vagina Tightening’ Guest Blasted In Outraged Backlash

Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh lifestyle brand is receiving some backlash. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s website doesn’t exclusively feature topics on its founder. One of Poosh‘s recent posts came courtesy of a guest blogger. VP of Ad Sales Samantha Hyatt was both the author of last weekend’s “vagina tightening” blog post and the tagged photographer in the Instagram picture promoting the content.

It looks like viewers had two items to digest. The first was a nude photo of a sun-kissed woman sitting amid the grass. The anonymous female posing with a towel had Kourtney’s hair and trademark small frame, but no identity was confirmed. The picture (seen below) doesn’t appear to have caused all that much outrage. Fans have been taking to the comments section of Poosh’s picture to express their thoughts on the blog post.

The post was promoting “vagina tightening” treatment ThermaVi. Samantha had written about her positive experiences after undergoing multiple courses of ThermaVi.

“I can finally say with confidence (after having done three treatments myself) that my vagina is actually in better shape than it was before I had kids. Who would have thought?”

While some fans gave the post the thumbs-up, many seemed to be doing the opposite.

“Read it. Treatment is $1000 each time,” one user wrote.

“Stupidity beyond words” was another response.

It looked like the above users weren’t alone in probing the treatment.

“How ridiculous Our bodies naturally do that,” one user replied.

“Well ok” came from another individual.

Many fans did, however, query the identity of the woman in the picture. Given that some were asking why Kourtney’s back tattoo had, to their knowledge, been removed, it seemed that viewers were convinced the photo was showing Kourtney.

Fortunately for both Samantha and Kourtney, feedback to the blog post wasn’t exclusively negative. Some viewers seemed pumped to give the treatment a go. Likewise voiced was overall approval for Kourtney’s brand. Nonetheless, the comments slamming the content were marked.

Kourtney founded Poosh in April of this year. She named the brand after her daughter Penelope. While Kardashian-Jenner business ventures mostly fall into the cosmetics or clothing empires, Kourtney’s bucks the trend. With no Lip Kits or denims, Poosh appears to harness Kourtney’s love of healthy and alternative living. The website already sells collagen-based products.

Poosh covers a variety of topics. Blog posts have covered nutrition, style, relationships, and motherhood. Kourtney herself is a mother of three.

Fans wishing to see more of Poosh should follow the brand’s social media – Kourtney fans should check out her Instagram.