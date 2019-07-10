Olivia Culpo Rocks Tiny Red Bikini As She Shows Off PDA With Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo seems to be enjoying her vacation as she and her new beau, Christian McCaffrey, are heating up Mexico.

According to TMZ, Culpo and McCaffrey were spotted showing some PDA as they stripped down while soaking up some sun south of the border.

The paparazzi snapped photos of the former Miss Universe winner sporting a sexy, red thong bikini in Cabo. Olivia flaunted her ample cleavage, flat tummy, toned abs, lean legs, and curvy backside in the sexy swimwear as she accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses and some large, gold hoop earrings.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model had her long, dark hair pulled back into a bun at the base of her head, and also sported a full face of makeup for the beach day.

Olivia donned a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a berry color on her lips as she snuggled up next to Christian, a running back for the Carolina Panthers.

Meanwhile, McCaffrey donned a pair of black board shorts, a black baseball cap, and a pair of aviator sunglasses as he went shirtless to show off his muscular arms and rock hard abs next to his new supermodel girlfriend.

As many fans already know, Olivia Culpo previously dated Christian McCaffrey’s fellow NFL player, Danny Amendola, who plays wide receiver for the Detroit Lions.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Holding Hands In Mexico https://t.co/MB4eNp8352 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 9, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, over the past year Danny and Olivia had endured a rocky relationship with more than one breakup and makeup. However, after the couple seemingly split for good, Amendola took to social media to post a bizarre rant about his former girlfriend.

“The universe brought her and I together to enjoy life, love, and learn. We celebrated that as often as we could,” Danny wrote, even claiming their intimate life together was “f***ing crazy,” he wrote.

“Not sure what’s in the future but the only thing I care about is her HAPPINESS. And if that’s dancing with scrony (sic) little f**ks, so be it. I’m happy too. With that said! Liv! My beautiful ex-Gf!” Amendola added, referencing the photos of Olivia dancing with Zedd at Coachella over the summer. He later deleted his post.

Last fall, Danny made headlines when he was spotted getting cozy with Miami sports reporter Bianca Peters on the beach while Olivia was out of town for work. The couple split due to the photos.

Fans can see more of Olivia Culpo by following the model on Instagram.