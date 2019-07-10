Sofia Vergara Sips Negroni In Strapless Floral Dress

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has been sharing countless pictures of her Italian vacation over the past few days — complete with her handsome husband Joe Manganiello by her side — with her Instagram followers. Vergara has posted bikini shots, several sexy dresses, glimpses of the meals she’s eating, and much more.

Recently, Vergara shared a picture of herself enjoying a negroni cocktail during a night out on the town. In the image, Vergara sipped a negroni while perched on a comfortable looking couch. The stunning actress wore a bold strapless floral print dress that allowed plenty of cleavage to spill out over the top. The dress was knee-length, so it’s not quite as revealing as a mini, but Vergara’s incredible physique makes any piece of clothing look amazing.

Vergara paired the dress with a handful of bracelets, a simple white bag, and a statement anchor necklace that seemed like the perfect fit for a vacation filled with water and boating.

Vergara has been keeping her followers in the loop day in and day out, sharing the outings she’s embarked on in the sunshine as well as the date nights out on the town in the evening. Vergara and Manganiello seem to be enjoying everything that Positano, Italy, has to offer during their time there.

Her fans absolutely loved the photo, and many seem to have been following along throughout her vacation. One follower commented, “I’m loving all your holiday clothes fabulous dresses.”

Another fan remarked, “in my next life I want to be as beautiful as you.”

She even received a few cocktail recommendations. One fan suggested a unique twist on the negroni, telling the actress to swap out Campari with Kuma Turmeric liqueur for a refreshing holiday drink.

In the caption for the photo, Vergara hinted that she was sipping what would be the first cocktail of the evening — and she made sure to update fans on that as well.

Not long after she shared the photo of herself with her first negroni, Vergara shared another image of their date night out at a restaurant. In the image, Vergara sipped another bold red negroni in the same outfit with a plate of delicious-looking food in front of her.

Manganiello, on the other hand, decided to indulge his sweet tooth with a classic Italian dessert, the cannoli.

Vergara hasn’t indicated how long she’ll be enjoying the sights, sounds and flavors of Positano, so followers will have to stay tuned to her Instagram page for updates on her sultry vacation.