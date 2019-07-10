Prince Andrew’s Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Regrets ‘Involvement’ With Jeffrey Epstein

The web around convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is getting woven wider, as more than one royal family member is now being accused of being involved with the man at the center of the controversy.

While Prince Andrew has been a friend of Epstein’s since the ’90s, it was through her then-husband that Sarah Ferguson was introduced to the American billionaire, reports Refinery29. At one point, Ferguson took a significant amount of money from Epstein in order to repay a debt she owed a former assistant.

At the time it was considered a favor, but after Epstein’s initial arrest in 2011, Ferguson released a statement saying that she would repay him as soon as possible. Despite accusations that Prince Andrew was involved in Epstein’s scandal, she claimed not to know about his proclivities at the time she took the money.

“I personally, on behalf of myself, deeply regret that Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me. I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say. Whenever I can, I will repay the money and will have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again.”

But while Ferguson said she wanted nothing more to do with Epstein, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, can’t say the same, as he reportedly celebrated the convicted felon’s release from prison with him after he served 13 out of his 18-month prison sentence.

According to the New York Post, Prince Andrew was part of the coming home party that “celebrated his [Epstein] release from a Florida jail.”

According to The Inquisitr, Epstein’s “little black book” had 16 different phone numbers for contact with the Duke of York.

In a 2015 lawsuit against Epstein, Prince Andrew was mentioned by alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre — a onetime Mar-a-Lago employee who was recruited by the billionaire’s reported madam, British citizen Ghislaine Maxwell — for massage training. In the filing, she claims that she was taken to Epstein’s Palm Beach home where he “sexually abused” her and “loaned her out to rich and influential men around the world.”

One of the men listed was Prince Andrew, whom she says she was forced to have sex with on three occasions — once in New York, once in London and once in the Caribbean on Epstein’s private island — when she was 17. Guiffre claims she was told by Epstein to “give the prince whatever he required” and report the details back to him.