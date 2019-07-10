Kourtney Kardashian Posts Naked ‘Vagina Tightening’ Pic

Kourtney Kardashian’s fans are likely talking about the contents of her latest Instagram story. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been giving her Poosh lifestyle brand her utmost dedication since its launch earlier this year. The female-centric website has been updated with a new blog post and a very naked picture, as Kourtney is proving to be a CEO proud enough to have shared the whole thing to social media. The blog’s image was also posted to Poosh’s Instagram yesterday.

Earlier today, Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories. The 40-year-old didn’t focus on herself – rather, she simply shared a picture of the “Tightening Up DOWN There” blog post that’s gone live on Poosh‘s site. The image’s photographer was tagged as the blog post’s author, but the woman featured remains a mystery. While the naked female bronzing herself with her back to the camera might have been Kourtney, it could well have been a model. The shoulder-length dark hair and trim physique didn’t rule out the possibility of the snap featuring Kourtney, though.

Regardless of the individual’s identity, the picture was eye-catching. It showed a completely nude woman with her hips covered by a white towel. A sunlit and grassy setting in front of her suggested a peaceful vibe. Likewise calming were the woman’s simple body language and breeze-blown hair.

As followers of Poosh’s activity will know, its content does not always come straight from Kourtney. The mother of three is happy to hand over the spotlight to experts, friends, and members of the public.

Kourtney’s vaginal-centric blog post came courtesy of Poosh’s Vice President of Ad Sales, Samantha Hyatt. Samantha was promoting a collagen-based product called ThermiVa. The post opened up by confirming Samantha’s status as a mother. Likewise confirmed were Samantha’s multiple ThermiVa treatments – it looks like Hyatt has had positive experiences with it. She also wrote about her personal life.

“There is no downtime with ThermiVa, and naturally, my husband wanted to dive right in afterward to see if we noticed any changes. When we have sex now, there are noticeable differences. I definitely feel tighter.”

Also mentioned was ThermiVa’s target market– as Samantha pointed out, the treatment is not just designed for mothers.

Loading...

“This can be a preventative treatment if you start at a young age, but many people are coming to Mia because ThermiVa has helped them with painful sex due to lack of lubrication, weak bladders, or because they want a tightness both internally and externally.”

Fans wishing to see more Poosh content should follow the brand’s social media accounts.