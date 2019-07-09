Jennifer Lopez Shares Rare Photo Of Twins Max And Emme

Jennifer Lopez is having a blast on tour with her kids.

As fans know, the singer is currently touring the world for her “It’s My Party Tour” and it appears to be a family affair. Throughout her time on tour, Lopez has been sharing plenty of images of herself on stage but yesterday, she shared a rare picture of her two kiddos. In the sweet, new snapshot the 11-year-old twins pose for a photo backstage. The two look as close as can be with Max standing over his sister’s shoulder, giving her a big hug.

He looks like a spitting image of his famous father, Marc Anthony, as he rocks a plain white-shirt and green colored baseball cap. He presses his cheek against his sister’s and smiles big for the photo. Next to him sits his sister, Emme, who is also closing her eyes in the photo. The 11-year-old wears her long, dark locks down and straight and presses her cheek against her brothers while grabbing his arm. She is rocking a red sweatshirt and also has a piece in her ear.

Since the post went live on JLo’s account, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 995,000 likes in addition to 4,800-plus comments. While some of Jennifer’s fans took to the post to comment on how big the twins have gotten, countless others simply commented to let Lopez know that they are big fans of hers. A few others pointed out the resemblance between the twins and their famous parents.

“Amazing show on Sunday. Such beautiful kids and such a blessing to have them on your with you. Enjoy your rest in between the shows! Thanks for visiting Toronto,” one follower commented on the image.

“Thank you for an amazing concert. It was a wonderful party! So nice to see your family is with you. Much love from Toronto,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Best luv is from brother & sister,” another fan raved.

Recently, the two twins sat down with People to conduct an interview with their mother. The kids asked Jennifer a number of questions, including whether or not she would get in trouble when she was younger, to which she replied that she would get herself in hot water all the time because she would sneak out her bedroom window. She was also asked who was her favorite child and not surprisingly, she gave the typical mom answer.

“I don’t have a favorite, I don’t believe in favorites,” Lopez said. “I could never think of one of you more than the other. I don’t understand that, I just don’t. I love you both so much.”

What a sweet family.