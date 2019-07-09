Sofia Richie’s Bikini Couldn’t Get More Outrageous

Sofia Richie seems to have been born with a bikini-ready body. The 20-year-old model has taken to Instagram to showcase her collaboration with swimwear brand Frankie’s, and it looks like the retailer has partnered up with the perfect girl.

Earlier today, Sofia updated her Instagram. A sizzling shot sent the model out in full-frontal positioning. Sofia was rocking a tiny bikini in multi-tonal and patterned blues. The halterneck two-piece was super-tight, strung, and skimpy enough to have reached outrageous territory. Sofia’s cleavage and underboob were on show, but something about this girl sticks to the classy side of the street. The blonde might have been pushing the boundaries with her miniscule briefs and busty upper, but she was nailing everything about the update.

Sofia had been shot outdoors. Background netting and greenery were low-key and likewise unfussy was the model’s casual pose. Sofia had been snapped with her arms up behind her head. With glasses on and little in the way of makeup, the model was proving that an ordinary setting can still set Instagram on fire.

This bombshell seems to have been packing a real punch on social media of late. An Instagram update made three days ago likewise sent the platform a bikini. This look was pink, though. Clearly, Sofia’s collaboration with Frankie’s is bringing out various palettes.

This model comes as a headline-maker for more than just her career. Sofia is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick. The 36-year-old embarked on his relationship with the model in 2017. Given that Sofia is just 20, the age gap between this couple proved a story from day one. That said, with Sofia appearing to be a long-term girlfriend to the Talentless founder, it looks like this relationship is a serious one.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans seem to find Sofia a hot topic. While the model isn’t featured on the family’s E! show, she is mentioned. Season 16 showed Kim Kardashian shocked when a picture of Disick sunbathing in Mexico with both his girlfriend and his ex wound up on Instagram. The picture (seen above) definitely got fans talking.

Kourtney and Scott split in 2015. Together, they are parents to three children. Mason, Penelope, and Reign continue to be co-parented by the former couple, but Sofia is papped with Scott’s children. She also largely appears to have been accepted into the Kardashian-Jenner circle. Kourtney has said that Sofia is “easy to be around,” per People.

Less about the kids and more about the itsy-bitsy bikinis, today’s update from Sofia has been noticed. It had racked up over 37,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live.