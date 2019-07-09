Kylie Jenner Sets Instagram On Fire With Her Hourglass Curves In Tight Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner’s hourglass figure had her social media followers losing their minds this week.

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a brand new set of photos of herself rocking a skin-tight leopard-print bodysuit. Her fans went wild online leaving comments about her beauty and fire emoji in the comment section.

In the sexy snapshots, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen putting her curves on full display in the racy outfit. Kylie flaunts her ample bust, flat tummy, tiny waist, and lean legs in the painted-on bodysuit.

The makeup mogul has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fall down her back. She also rocks a full face of makeup for the photos, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Jenner adds pink eye shadow, matching pink blush on her cheeks, and a berry color on her famously plumped lips to complete her glam look.

Kylie accessorizes the ensemble with a pair of dangling, gold earrings and some pink polish on her long fingernails.

In the caption of the photos, Jenner reveals that she’s got a brand new summer collection coming out this week, which got many of her followers excited.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner recently dodged pregnancy rumors after her sister Khloe Kardashian posted a video to her Instagram story, and a woman in the background could be heard saying “I’m pregnant.”

Many fans believe that the woman could be Kylie, but Jenner’s rep late told Page Six that it was not Kylie speaking in the background of the clip.

Jenner’s latest social media snap seems to prove that she’s not sporting a baby bump, but that may not be the case for long.

“Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently. She would love to have another baby with [boyfriend] Travis [Scott] and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother,” an insider told E! News.

Meanwhile, Jenner told Travis on Instagram that she wanted to have a second child with him.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son and father you are today has been so fulfilling. My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy Happy birthday. Let’s f–k around and have another baby,” Jenner wrote on social media to caption a series of photos of herself, Scott and their baby girl, Stormi, in honor of the rapper’s special day.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following the reality star on social media.