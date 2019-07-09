Olivia Culpo Flashes Scandalous Sideboob In Mexico

Olivia Culpo has a knack – no matter how much of her cleavage is on show, this model will always stay classy. The 27-year-old’s latest Instagram update offered up a hefty dose of sideboob, but it likewise channeled the brunette’s refined vibes.

Earlier today, Olivia updated her account. An outdoor shot with a luxurious geotag suggests that the star is on vacation – per Olivia’s listed location, she was in Mexico’s Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort.

The photo saw Olivia shot almost full-length and in semi-profile. Her goddess-like, bronzed body was partially covered up by a loose summer dress in stripes, but the linens weren’t leaving much to the imagination. The Rhode Island native was showing off a scandalous amount of side boob alongside golden-toned legs and a slim stomach. Fans weren’t just getting a reminder of Olivia’s incredibly body, though. The model was showcasing to her followers the beautiful smile and deep brown eyes she is so adored for.

Olivia’s update seemed to be ticking boxes for more than just the sexy display and style. This makeup queen appeared perfectly done up. Her glowing complexion came complete with rosy cheeks, defined brows, and pink-red lips. Olivia’s trademark dark locks came neatly tied back with a center parting. The model threw her fans all her charm today as she embraced her summery look.

A simple caption from Olivia pointed towards the time of day – perhaps, the sun was just about to set.

Fans seemed to be giving Olivia the thumbs up. This former Miss Universe has come a long way since winning the title in 2012. Olivia is now nothing short of adored on Instagram – she now has 4.2 million followers. Her style-filled updates show her for the fashionista she is. That said, Olivia’s status as a celebrity now sees her style files chronicled by media outlets – this star gets photographed quite often.

Speaking to Flaunt about being a pageant titleholder, Olivia appeared to speak candidly.

“To be honest, I was never really all that interested in pageants. I thought of it more as a good experience to grow and learn about developing stage presence, and to use it as a platform to help people and enrich these skills I was already working towards in my time studying communications at school.”

Clearly, this celebrity comes with brains as well as beauty. Olivia seems to have put her brains to good use – alongside being a model, this stunner is also an entrepreneur. Fans wishing to see more of Olivia should follow her Instagram.