Over 40 Million Viewers Have Seen ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

Move over, fireworks! There could be a chance that more Americans watched Netflix’s Stranger Things over the holiday weekend than celebrated the nation’s birthday.

Netflix sent out a tweet on Monday that said 40.7 million accounts “have been watching” Season 3 of the retro sci-fi hit since it debuted last Thursday.

The streaming giant even revealed it’s had the best premiere in its first four days than any other TV show or movie. Netflix said 18.2 million accounts binged the whole new season over the four-day weekend.

TV Line warned that people should take those totals with a “grain of salt,” though.

“The streamer doesn’t release regular viewership data, and their internal numbers can’t be independently verified — and we don’t know, when they say their users ‘have been watching,’ if it means five seconds or five episodes.

Will there be a fourth season that fans can look forward to? Executive producer Shawn Levy says there is.

“There’s very much the possibility of a [Season 5],” he told Collider. “That’s currently undecided.”

Now that Season 3 is over, fans are not well. As evidenced by some Twitter posts, there are the viewers that feel like the world is ending in real life because the show will be on a hiatus until next season.

Fans can’t get enough of the third season’s surprises, such as the new character, Robin, who is played by Maya Hawke, the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

Maya Hawke who plays Robin in Stranger Things Season 3 is absolutely beautiful pic.twitter.com/VyZceo76OW — Jack mull (@J4CKMULL) July 9, 2019

Fans love the pop culture references “rooted in a Spielbergian vision of suburbia,” according to The New York Times. There are even The Shining, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Alien references. Science and tech website Gizmodo said there’s even a nod to The NeverEnding Story, where a kid saves the world.

And the fashion — in all its ’80s glory — has been front and center in the show, with scrunchies, short-shorts, and neon all on display. The Starcourt Mall is a big portion of the story this season, with references to Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and Back to the Future.

The kids have been battling the monsters for seasons now, “suffused with unending trauma and loss but also the camaraderie of working together for a common cause,” according to The New York Times.

Now, the preteens are dealing with puberty and it is oh, so real. And then there’s the throwing in of love stuff, like Mike and Eleven and Steve and Robin’s relationships.

And then, finally, there’s the cliffhanger at the end. We won’t spoil it for you, but what will happen to the kids next?