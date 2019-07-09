‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Shares Adorable Hawaiian Vacation Photo With Three Daughters

Leah Messer is melting her fans’ hearts with her latest Instagram photo.

Currently, Messer and her three daughters are vacationing in Hawaii and the foursome appears to be having a great time. Over the past few days, the Teen Mom 2 star has been sharing photos from what appears to be an all girls trip and each and every post has earned the reality star a ton of attention. In the most recent image that was shared with her 2 million-plus followers, Messer and her three girls look as happy as can be.

In the family shot, the family strikes a post with the water and some greenery at their backs. Leah is all smiles for the shot, rocking a pink dress that is ruffled on the bottom, wearing her long, blonde locks down and slightly curled. She accessorizes her look with a long, flower necklace and appears to be rocking some makeup for the shot. In front of her stands her youngest daughter, Adalynn, who is sporting a purple colored romper with a pink pattern. She is also wearing the same flower necklace as her mom in the snapshot.

Next to her stands her big sister, Ali. Though she is not fully visible in the shots since she is being blocked by Addy and Aleeah Grace, she still looks as cute as can be in a purple dress with a pair of big shades. All the way to the right in the shot is Gracie, who is the tallest of the three girls. Like the rest of the ladies, she is grinning from ear to ear and looks as cute as can be in a white dress with a rose pattern. She dons the same flower necklace as her mom and sisters and looks like a spitting image of her mom.

Since the photo went live on social media, it has earned rave reviews for the mother of three with over 22,000 likes and 70-plus comments. While some followers took to the post to let Messer know that they’re huge fans of the hit show, countless others gushed over the sweet family photo.

“Ahhh so jealous! Love it there! Haven’t been since my honeymoon and can’t wait to take my kids someday!! Enjoy!,” one follower wrote.

“This is a beautiful family photo,” another Instagram user commented with a pink heart emoji.

“Beautiful..background is so gorgeous,” another user wrote with two heart emoji.

Fans can keep up to date with all of Messer’s photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.