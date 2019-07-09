Cameron Boyce’s Grandmother Jo Ann Reflects On ‘Descendant’ Star’s Legacy, Calls Him A ‘Shining Star’

Everybody who loved Jessie and Descendants actor Cameron Boyce was stunned and heartbroken to learn of the actor’s death last weekend. Fans and co-stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to the 20-year-old actor and his grandmother Jo Ann Boyce has shared some especially touching sentiments about her grandson in the wake of his passing.

Those who kept up with Cameron’s social media pages and various interviews knew that he was quite close to his family, and he was especially close to his grandmother Jo Ann Boyce. The Descendants star often spoke about being inspired by her and Jo Ann’s comments after the actor’s death show that she held him in high regard as well.

Boyce spoke with WATE about the Disney Channel star’s death. Jo Ann, one of the iconic “Clinton 12,” said that her grandson’s legacy was his loving and giving nature. She also praised Cameron’s talent and reflected on a project he did to help honor her own legacy.

The Inquisitr noted that Jo Ann was one of a dozen black students who attended Clinton High School in Tennessee to desegregate it. Boyce was just 14-years-old when she started at the Clinton school in 1956.

Several years ago, Cameron worked on a project for Black History Month that focused on Jo Ann’s experience in Clinton all those years ago. She says that it was an incredible experience to have him connecting with what she did and she believes that his efforts helped make the world a better place now.

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center in Clinton put together the project, and center administrator Marilyn Hayden says it had a significant impact. She said they received a lot of visitors who came specifically because a Disney kid was involved and it helped them spread their message far and wide.

Jo Ann shared that she was feeling overwhelmed by all of the prayers and love the family has been receiving from fans since news of Boyce’s sudden death emerged.

“He is a star. But he’s like a different kind of star. He’s a shining star in the sky. We’re grateful for everyone who is sending us the love and the support that we need right now. Thank you.”

Cameron praised Jo Ann in an Instagram post of his last fall for her role in changing the world. It looks as if Jo Ann is confident that her grandson made a lasting mark as well.

Descendants and Jessie fans have been flooding Cameron Boyce’s Instagram posts with notes of support for the family. It is clear that Jo Ann and the rest of his extended family are quite grateful for all of the love they have received since the actor’s heartbreaking death.