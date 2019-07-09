Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victor Conspires With Victoria

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Victor supports one of Victoria’s first moves as CEO of Newman Enterprises — steal Dark Horse from Adam.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) feels tremendous guilt because she gave Adam (Mark Grossman) the money and the means to take Dark Horse from Nick (Joshua Morrow). Victoria thought she could get Adam to leave Genoa City, but she was wrong, and now Victoria wants to make things right.

As for Victor (Eric Braeden), Dark Horse must be a symbol of Nick besting him last year. Without Nick causing Victor and Newman Enterprises significant trouble during their heated custody battle for Christian, Dark Horse would not even exist. For Victor, bringing Dark Horse under the Newman umbrella is a sign of family unity. Personally, Victor already apologized to Nick for his mistakes last year, and Nick forgave his father, so Newman taking over Dark Horse from Adam would be the completion of their reunion.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victor will not only give Victoria his approval, but also give her some advice. The Mustache still has his wits about him enough to realize that if Victoria plans to take on Adam and win, she must go after her brother with guns blazing. Adam won’t be easy to fool.

However, Victoria will notice that Adam’s cohort, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), might already be undermining him. Victoria sees something strange going on with Dark Horse’s new high rise building, and she believes that Phyllis is trying to double-cross Adam. Although it isn’t necessarily the smartest business thing to do, Victoria will give Adam a warning about Phyllis’s underhanded tactics, but Adam brushes off Victoria’s misgivings. Adam honestly seems to believe that Phyllis is the one person in Genoa City who is not trying to take something from him.

Because Adam is totally ignoring Victoria, she decides to go ahead full force with her plans to take Dark Horse out from under Adam. At this point, Victoria believes that Adam deserves whatever he gets considering he’s already taken her money to do evil things, and he’s also trying to sue Nick for custody of Christian. One thing Victoria might not have thought through yet is that Adam sees all this coming and once again, she’s playing right into his hands like she did when she paid him off to leave town. If that is the case, then Victoria will have a big problem on her hands, and Victor will once again be disappointed in his daughter.