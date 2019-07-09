Bella Thorne Wears Scandalous Lingerie To Ask, ‘Am I Accepted By You?’

Bella Thorne’s latest Instagram update appears to have come as an interactive one. The Midnight Sun actress took to the platform earlier today for a picture that came with a brave question.

Bella’s photo showed her channeling her trademark red-locked look. The 21-year-old was posing for the camera with a smile on her face as she held a red book. While the star was sending out her warming gaze, she was also throwing her fans quite the display. Bella’s outfit came in lingerie form. Although her peachy pinks and tutu-like fabrics were girly, a plunging neckline and semi-sheer bra were upping the ante. Scandalous as the getup today may have been, Bella appeared to be handling her look like a pro.

The actress and singer didn’t seem out to flaunt her cleavage as today’s focal point. Her sexy underwear likewise seemed to fade into the background amid the update’s more prominent feature – Bella’s heart-melting smile and open caption put her in an almost vulnerable state. The redhead took to her caption to state that she feels her grin is on the depressing side. Bella then appeared to reflect on the thought stating that depressing “smiles” can have a certain beauty.

Today showed full bravery. Bella asked her fans whether she is “accepted” by them. A date for the latter part of this month was then listed. Bella’s book The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray is set for release in the second half of July. Given Bella’s previous updates showing the book, it can be assumed that the actress was holding a copy of her work today.

It looks like’s Bella’s brave question was worth the risk. Fan comments poured in, and the vast majority reassured the star that she is both adored and accepted.

Not everything about Bella’s recent headline-making has gone down as well, though. June saw Bella faced with a nude photo hacking scandal. The actress’ bold decision to self-post topless pictures came slammed by Hollywood heavyweight Whoopi Goldberg. Bella then appeared tearfully hurt as she took to social media to clap back, per The Daily Mail.

With her scandal seemingly behind her though, it looks like Bella can look forward to better things. The actress has also appeared happy this month. She took to Instagram over Independence Day with a bikini update and a big smile.

Bella’s update today proved popular, racking up over 393,000 likes within just two hours of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Bella should follow her Instagram.