Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, reportedly wants full custody of their son following Amber’s shocking arrest.

According to TMZ, Amber Portwood was arrested for domestic violence last week after the couple allegedly got into a heated argument in their home state of Indiana.

Glennon allegedly told police that Portwood assaulted him around 2 a.m. on Friday and that he was holding the couple’s 1-year-old son, James, at the time.

Andrew reportedly told the cops that Amber had hit him with her shoe on the right side of his neck, which caused pain and abrasions. Officers at the scene took photos of the marks. Thankfully, little James was unharmed during the incident.

Glennon also reportedly told the police that Portwood has assaulted him many times in the past and threatened to physically harm him.

Amber allegedly admitted to hitting Andrew but told police that she hit him lightly in the chest, and only because he was recording her.

Now the outlet reports that Glennon filed new legal documents in hopes of getting an emergency hearing to obtain sole custody of little James following the incident.

Amber and Andrew have been together for about two years and began dating not long after Portwood ended her engagement to Matt Baier.

According to Pop Culture, Amber Portwood has been arrested for domestic violence in the past. Back in 2010, Amber was seen hitting her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, whom she shares her daughter Leah with, during an episode of Teen Mom OG.

Amber ended up serving prison time for the assault on Gary, and Shirley ended up with custody of little Leah. However, the pair have made big strides in their co-parenting relationship since then, and Gary even sent out a message of support to Amber and Andrew following Portwood’s arrest.

“My prayers are with [Amber], Andrew, & most importantly baby James, idk any of the particulars, however I’m thinking of them. And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend.”

Last summer, just weeks after baby James was born, Andrew Glennon told OK! Magazine that he’s never been happier, and that he absolutely loved being a first-time father.

“Fatherhood is a new adventure around every turn, joking that he’s very tired, but extremely happy. “I’m exhausted but oh so happy! I could not be a luckier man. So very fortunate,” Andrew stated.

Fans can see more of Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon by watching Teen Mom OG, which airs Monday nights on MTV.